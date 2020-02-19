Marcus Lemonis Will Address Ten Thousand Marketers At The 11th Traffic & Conversion Summit
The Profit star is the latest addition to the speaker line-up for the San Diego conference
Feb 19, 2020, 14:04 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Business mogul Marcus Lemonis will speak at the 11th annual Traffic & Conversion Summit in San Diego. The conference will take place March 31st - April 2nd at the San Diego Convention Center. Host company, DigitalMarketer, projects that ten thousand marketers will be in attendance.
"We are honored to welcome Marcus Lemonis to the TCS stage," said CEO of DigitalMarketer, Ryan Deiss. "Lemonis is a master of leveraging personal and professional talent and I am confident that his keynote will motivate and inspire."
Lemonis is known for his CNBC reality series, The Profit, where he helps struggling businesses recover and scale. He is famous for his 3P principle, People-Process-Product, a method by which he analyzes the quality of a business' people, their product and the best possible process for creating, delivering and selling that product. Lemonis is often referred to as the "Business Turnaround King."
TCS is the largest gathering of digital marketers in North America. In 2019, there were six thousand people in attendance. Past speakers include Richard Branson, Gary Vaynerchuk, Rachel Hollis and Daymond John. Details of this year's event are being revealed slowly. Lemonis' keynote is the most recent announcement.
This year's speakers also include:
- Marie Forleo, web television host of Marie TV
- Mark Roberge, Senior Lecturer, Harvard Business School
- Tricia Gellman, CMO, Drift
- Kristen Bryant, Strategic Partnerships, Wistia
- Jay Abraham, Founder & CEO, The Abraham Group
- Daniel Harmon, Author, From Poop to Gold
Ticket prices start at $1995 and will go up to $2595 in early March. To learn more or to register for TCS, visit https://trafficandconversionsummit.com/.
About Traffic & Conversion Summit
Launched in 2009, the Traffic & Conversion Summit has grown into the largest digital marketing event in North America. For the last ten years, thousands of the world's smartest marketers have descended upon San Diego, California to learn what's new, what's hot and what's actually working right now in digital marketing. In 2019, TCS was acquired by Clarion Events. The goal of the acquisition is to expand the event domestically and internationally.
SOURCE DigitalMarketer
