Marcy Reed Joins National Grid Foundation Board

The National Grid Foundation is a non-profit charitable organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life, economic strength and environmental stewardship in National Grid's service territory. The Foundation's mission is to create opportunities for solutions to today's educational and environmental challenges. By awarding grants to non-profit organizations, the Foundation inspires and serves as a catalyst to a shared future, ultimately impacting and improving lives of the underserved in our neighborhoods.

After joining National Grid in 1988, Ms. Reed has held various positions in finance, merger integration, corporate affairs and business operations. Currently, she is President of National Grid's Massachusetts business and Executive Vice President of US Policy & Social Impact, and is responsible for the gas and electricity businesses in Massachusetts, including the operational, customer service, financial and reputational outcomes. She leads energy policy development for the US business and the effective implementation of the company's new social mobility platform. She also spent three years in London, England as National Grid's head of Investor Relations.

Ms. Reed sits on the boards of Blue Cross Blue Shield Massachusetts, Northeastern University, the Massachusetts Business Roundtable, the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, The Partnership, and the New England Council. She is the global executive sponsor for National Grid's Women in Networks employee resource group.

National Grid Foundation's Board of Directors are a group of business and community leaders who represent diverse industry and cultural and humanitarian organizations. They are collectively responsible for the Foundation staying true to its mission and overseeing the Foundation's activities.

About National Grid Foundation

National Grid Foundation was created to enhance the quality of life across its grant making territory. The Foundation's ongoing challenge is to create opportunities for solutions to educational and environmental issues. Its objective is based on the principle that giving people the tools to build hope is an essential ingredient in the development of individuals, families and communities. Since its inception in December of 1998, the Foundation now, in its 20th year, has granted more than $25 million to local community organizations.

SOURCE National Grid Foundation