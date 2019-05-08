Mareana Named a 2019 Gartner Cool Vendor in Artificial Intelligence Across the Supply Chain

PRINCETON, N.J., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mareana today announced that it has been included in Gartner's April 18, 2019 research note, Cool Vendors in Artificial Intelligence Across the Supply Chain, by analysts Andrew Stevens, C. Klappich, Bart De Muynck, and Monica Zlotogorshi.

Mareana was recognized amongst four companies providing emerging supply chain AI capabilities. The report states that "The following four vendors offer a diverse range of value propositions that make impacts across different industries and domains across the supply chain. These solutions offer companies the opportunity to save time and money across the supply chain, while providing ongoing efficiency in operations, as well as business insights for future planning and strategy."1

In their coverage, Gartner authors Andrew Stevens, C. Klappich, Bart De Muynck, and Monica Zlotogorski write that "Supply chain leaders responsible for technology and solutions for supply chain operations should: Start by assessing the most suitable applications and interpretations of AI as they apply to business objectives at hand; Identify the role of AI and how it can be embedded in, combined with or used to augment both existing and future processes and technology solutions; Clearly communicate the key benefits of AI as a progressive and evolving suite of functionality and services across the supply chain, especially in its ability to influence across processes and technology decision making and planning; Ensure early use-case justification for AI applications by incorporating data-centric success criteria. Accessibility, availability, governance and quality of data will all accelerate AI's potential delivery and value perception." 1

When considering vendors for this year's Cool Vendors research, Gartner focused on the following three key elements:

Sustainability and Scalability

Augmented and Embedded

Service and Integration

Click here to read a copy of Gartner's 2019 Cool Vendors in Artificial Intelligence Across the Supply Chain or visit www.mareana.com/gartner-cool-vendor-ai-supply-chain.

Over the last five years, Mareana has been focused on helping life sciences and other manufacturing enterprises drive growth, optimize cost structure, and improve quality outcomes using its AI and machine learning platform to leverage unstructured data, improve overall data interoperability, and create value through advanced mathematical modelling and analytics. Solutions are specifically tailored to industries and functions, like supply chain, where there are large data sets spread across multiple systems.

"We are delighted and honored to be included in this Gartner report," says Chris Knerr, Mareana Co-Founder and CEO. "The applications for AI in supply chain and quality are essentially unlimited and as a pioneer in this space, it's terrific to be recognized for our innovations. From improving customer gross margins and supply chain working capital, to streamlining life sciences clinical trials, to digitizing handwritten manufacturing paper batch records, our customers are unlocking new business value through embedded AI."

According to the Gartner report, "by 2023, intelligent algorithms and AI techniques will be an embedded or augmented component across 25% of all supply chain technology solutions."1 Many organizations have already begun the implementation of AI technology into everyday supply chain tasks. From forecasting inventory positions to reducing quality and compliance risk, sound AI strategies can increase the speed and accuracy of business processes and significantly enhance profitability. Gartner further notes that "Services that manage and streamline legacy volumes of raw or unstructured data that reside across supply chains can alleviate long-standing bottlenecks and suboptimal processes." 1

"In our view, it's exciting to see Gartner's views on the trend of unstructured data, and of our solutions across the value chain," says Vishal Prasad, Mareana Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer. "This has always been a core area of focus and development for us. We're proud of our AI, ML, and big data analytics solutions for supply chain and life sciences. We believe that Gartner's recognition is the result of many years of hard work from our global, multidisciplinary team."

1Gartner, "Cool Vendors in Artificial Intelligence Across the Supply Chain," Andrew Stevens, C. Klappich, Bart De Muynck and Monica Zlotogorshi, 18 April 2019.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Mareana Inc.

Founded in 2014, Mareana is an AI, big data and advanced analytics company. We help our clients improve business outcomes by making better use of unstructured data, improving data interoperability, and rolling out advanced modelling and analytics. qSuiteTM, our proprietary technology platform, is specifically tailored to industries and functions that deal with large amounts of structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data sets spread across multiple systems. Our customers represent the life sciences, chemical, and general industrial manufacturing industries and include key functions such as supply chain, regulatory affairs, quality operations, finance, and product lifecycle management. For more information, please visit www.mareana.com.

