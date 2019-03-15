Mareana's Christopher Knerr Accepted into Forbes New York Business Council

PRINCETON, N.J., March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher Knerr, CEO and Co-Founder of Mareana, Inc., a big data and advanced analytics company, has been accepted into the Forbes New York Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders in Greater New York City.

Mr. Knerr was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Chris into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes New York Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Mr. Knerr will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. He will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Mr. Knerr is an executive with many years of experience leading global transformational change across multiple operational and commercial functions. He earned a BA from Columbia University and an MBA from Cornell University. Says Mr. Knerr, "I am excited to participate on Forbes' New York Business Council and look forward to sharing Mareana's insights on how artificial intelligence and machine learning can practically be deployed to increase sales, reduce costs, and improve productivity. With access to business innovators across industries, the networking and knowledge we gain will be instrumental in helping Mareana to accelerate growth in 2019."

