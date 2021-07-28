Marelli and SMRP BV (Motherson Group) sign a technological partnership for Smart Illuminated exterior parts of vehicles

In the frame of the agreement, SMRP BV will contribute its strong expertise in the production of big plastic automotive parts through its operating subsidiaries, while Marelli Automotive Lighting will bring its extensive know-how in the field of automotive lighting and sensors integration to the collaboration respectively. The collaboration will be aimed at OEMs globally and will focus on Smart illuminated front grills and bumpers, as well as on illuminated rear ends, illuminated fenders and illuminated rocker panels.

Alongside the lighting systems, Smart illuminated grills and bumpers are expected to host a number of different sensors aimed at ADAS and Autonomous Driving functions (such as LiDARs, radars and cameras) along with and communication functionalities which include displaying or projecting messages, thus making them also a tool for sensing and V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) communication. In terms of styling, illuminated parts have also a decorative function, as they can also integrate customised illuminated elements, which are being increasingly used in branding across vehicles.

Marelli is one of the world's leading global independent suppliers to the automotive sector. Marelli Automotive Lighting is the division of Marelli that develops solutions for external automotive lighting systems and sensors aimed at ADAS/AD, with advanced technologies and a leading position at key OEMs worldwide. SMRP BV is one of the world's largest manufacturers of interior and exterior automotive components worldwide. The company through its operating subsidiaries, specialises in the development and manufacture of vision systems, and highly integrated polymer modules such as cockpits, door panels, front and rear bumper modules etc. for the automotive industry.

Both partners expect to further build also on an existing long-standing relationship, which was started in 2008 through a joint venture to manufacture automotive lighting and related products, with four plants in India.

"Driving innovation and shaping the future of mobility together with our customers requires not only the ability to best respond to their current needs, but most of all the ability to anticipate forthcoming evolutions and rising market trends," stated Sylvain Dubois, CEO of Marelli's Automotive Lighting division. "We are glad to join hands again with Motherson, as we already have a long-standing and successful partnership. We are sure that this new collaboration will be a solid step towards achieving new strategic developments in the evolution of the automotive market."

Commenting on this partnership, Mr Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, Motherson Group said, "Product innovation plays a very important role in meeting customer requirements. With the growing customer need to differentiate vehicles through styling elements, we have formed this relationship with our long-standing trusted partner Marelli Automotive Lighting. We are sure that this collaboration will help us develop exciting new products and thereby add value for our customers."

About Marelli

MARELLI is one of the world's leading global independent suppliers to the automotive sector. With a strong and established track record in innovation and manufacturing excellence, our mission is to transform the future of mobility through working with customers and partners to create a safer, greener, and better-connected world. With around 58,000 employees worldwide, the MARELLI footprint includes 170 facilities and R&D centers across Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Africa, generating revenues of 1,266 billion JPY (10.4 billion EUR) in 2020.



About Motherson Group & Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group BV (SMRP BV)

Motherson Group is a diversified global manufacturing specialist and one of the world's largest and fastest-growing automotive suppliers for OEMs. Motherson group supports its customers from more than 270 facilities across 41 countries, with a team of over 150,000 dedicated professionals. The group recorded revenues of USD 9.8 billion for FY21 and is ranked 21st among the world's largest automotive suppliers. Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group BV (SMRPBV) is a Motherson Group company, present in all major global automotive production hubs, with 72 manufacturing facilities spread across 25 countries. To know more please visit www.motherson.com & www.smrpbv.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1583290/Marelli_Motherson_Signing.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1583291/Marelli_Infographics.jpg

SOURCE Marelli