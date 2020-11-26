Marelli to open production facility for electric vehicle drivetrains in Cologne, Germany

" With the new production facility, we are expanding our manufacturing footprint and capacities for this important growth market, " said Joachim Fetzer, CEO of Marelli's Electric Powertrain business. " We have chosen Cologne for its location in the heart of Europe, as we find highly skilled employees with experience in the auto industry here and as the region is developing into a center for e-mobility ."

In the new facility in Cologne, a production line for electric drivetrains will be installed on 18,000 sqm, while there is space for a potential future expansion. At start of production in the first half year of 2021, the facility will employ around 160 employees. Marelli plans to hire up to 60 additional employees throughout 2021.

"Electric powertrain is a core element of Marelli's growth strategy. We already have a great deal of experience in the market, having been one of the early suppliers of the KERS (Kinetic Energy Recovery System), the first hybrid solution in Formula 1, as well as being a pioneer of electric powertrain for Formula E. In the past years, we have been very successful in bringing our technologies for electric mobility to the mass market and with the new facility in Cologne we are in a strong position to continue on that path," said Joachim Fetzer.

Through combined expertise in both electric drives and thermal energy management systems, Marelli offers a unique technology portfolio enabling the design of highly efficient electric vehicle platforms. This includes active and passive systems for the 800 Volt high performance and fast charging technology, battery management systems, cooling plates, electric compressors and other solutions helping carmakers to improve the overall efficiency of their electric and hybrid vehicles. "We have the ambition to further expand our position as a leading supplier for electric mobility as this market grows dynamically," said Joachim Fetzer.

About Marelli

MARELLI is one of the world's leading global independent suppliers to the automotive sector. With a strong and established track record in innovation and manufacturing excellence, our mission is to transform the future of mobility through working with customers and partners to create a safer, greener and better-connected world. With around 60,000 employees worldwide, the MARELLI footprint includes 170 facilities and R&D centers across Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Africa, generating revenues of 13.4 Billion Euro (JPY1,541billion) in 2019.

SOURCE Marelli