Margaret Haynes Named President and CEO of RiseMark and Right at Home

Haynes has more than 25 years of senior management experience, including a decade on the leadership team at Right at Home—eight of which were spent as the Chief Operating Officer. As the COO, she was responsible for overseeing day-to-day company operations and enhancing the internal infrastructure in support of Right at Home's strategic vision. Her guiding focus has been helping local offices build sustainable, profitable businesses while delivering a model that best serves the global need for home care.

"Margaret is the perfect leader for Right at Home," said James B. Hyler Jr., RiseMark Board Chairman. "She is a visionary with a proven track record of execution. Her extensive home-care experience coupled with her desire to continue Right at Home's mission of improving the quality of life for those they serve made her the obvious choice. We are excited about the future with Margaret at the helm."

"I am thrilled to be stepping into this role," said Haynes. "Right at Home was founded over 25 years ago with the goal of helping seniors and their families navigate the aging journey. By 2030 almost 9 million people in the United States will be over the age of 85. Our corporate team, local franchise owners and the fantastic caregivers around the globe are committed to helping those seniors live successfully in their homes. It's a big responsibility and Right at Home is poised to make it happen."

Haynes, a Nebraska native, graduated from Northwest Missouri State University with a B.S. in accounting and business management. She holds an MBA in personnel and human resource management from the University of Colorado Boulder. Prior to joining Right at Home, Haynes was the Senior Vice President of Financial Services at First Data Corporation.

"Right at Home continues to amaze us with their ability to expand the company's reach, thus touching more lives in meaningful ways," said Hyler. "We believe Margaret will propel the organization forward and she has our full support as she leads the company to even greater growth."

ABOUT RIGHT AT HOME:

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client's home. Right at Home's global headquarters is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 650 franchise locations in the U.S. and seven other countries. For more information about Right at Home, visit https://www.rightathome.net or read the Right at Home blog at https://www.rightathome.net/blog/.

Lauren Turner

Mainland

312-526-3996

[email protected]

SOURCE Right at Home