Margaret Paproski, COO, General Counsel, and Co-founder of InvestDEFY, Issues Statement on Proposed Legislation, Bill 13, Financial Innovation Act

EDMONTON, AB, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I applaud the Alberta government's commitment to supporting innovators and businesses in financial services and fintech with its proposed Financial Innovation Act. With so much regulatory uncertainty making it difficult to create and launch cutting edge products, the regulatory sandbox is an extremely welcome initiative and demonstrates Alberta's commitment to being a leader in the space."

About Margaret Paproski and InvestDEFY:

Margaret Paproski is the Chief Operating Officer, General Counsel and Co-Founder of InvestDEFY , a sophisticated structured products company making crypto investing simple.

Driving the evolution of crypto investing, InvestDEFY merges TradFi, Crypto and DeFi. InvestDEFY has deep expertise in quantitative trading, digital assets, technology, AI, risk management, derivatives, global equities, regulatory compliance and investment banking. Margaret's diverse TradFi experience, and over 20 years of experience as a lawyer, CPA, CMA, and financial professional, has her leading the helm of InvestDEFY's regulatory compliance efforts. Margaret is passionate about elevating and empowering women, particularly in the crypto space, and increasing access to wealth generation.

To learn more about InvestDEFY, visit: www.investdefy.com.

Media Contact:

Alexandra Pony

[email protected]

250.858.0656

SOURCE InvestDEFY