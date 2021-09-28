Margarita E. McDonald, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

WILLOW GROVE, Pa., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Margarita E. McDonald, MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Bariatric Medicine Specialist for her remarkable contributions in medicine and her outstanding leadership as the Founder of The Bariatric Medicine Institute.

Located in Willow Grove, PA, The Bariatric Medicine Institute is a trusted medical weight loss center dedicated to helping you achieve and maintain a healthy weight. The practice offers a multi-disciplinary approach designed to teach healthy eating and lifestyle changes, in conjunction with pharmacological therapy. Focusing on the mind, body, and spirit, The Bariatric Medicine Institute provides a personal trainer, dietician, and individualized programs. Each program aims to address individual Mind & Behavioral Awareness, Food, Nutrition & Metabolic Wellness with Exercise & Movement improvement.

Dual board-certified bariatric surgeon Dr. Margarita E. McDonald has led a notable career for the past 15 years carrying out her passion for Obesity Medicine. She decided to open The Bariatric Medicine Institute to provide patient-focused obesity management programs. She offers a valuable repertoire of expertise in all facets of her work, including bariatric medicine and surgery. As Founder of the Institute, Dr. McDonald ensures that all programs provide the highest standard of medical weight management.

A graduate of Ursinus College, Dr. McDonald's medical career began after obtaining her medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine. She furthered her medical training and completed a family medicine residency at Abbington Family Medicine in Abbington, PA. With a commitment to excellence, Dr. McDonald is board-certified in obesity medicine by the American Board of Obesity Medicine.

Remaining aware of the latest advancements in her field, Dr. McDonald is a member of the Obesity Medicine Association, American Academy of Family Physicians, and the American Medical Association. Dr. McDonald dedicates this honorable recognition to her parents, John and Priscilla McDonald.

