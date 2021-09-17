Margaritaville Hits The Road With Camp Margaritaville, Collection of RV Resorts

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Margaritaville has found that paradise is where you park it. Following the success of Camp Margaritaville Pigeon Forge, TN and Lake Lanier, GA, the global lifestyle brand is announcing additional Camp Margaritaville RV Resort openings, bringing the brand's iconic experiences, fun, and escapism to even more travelers. These highly-anticipated, upscale destinations will tap into the $38B RV industry, which is expected to nearly double in value to $64B by 2024, as happy campers nationwide continuously look for new ways to adventure.

Earlier this summer, Margaritaville opened Camp Margaritaville RV Resort and Lodge in Pigeon Forge to accompany the brand's first RV resort in Lake Lanier. With the destination's Lodge opening later this year, the location has already attracted countless families, friends, and cross-country travelers who have sought the laid-back island-inspired vibe of Margaritaville and the warm hospitality of the southern Appalachian Mountains. Margaritaville has additional Camp Margaritaville RV Resorts on the horizon, notably Camp Margaritaville RV Resort and Cabana Cabins Auburndale, Central Florida in early 2022, a rebrand of the popular and family-owned Cabana Club. This resort will feature beautifully appointed Cabana Cabins, over 175 RV and Super Premium RV sites, a resort pool, Tiki Bar, entertainment stage, putting course, playground, dog parks, covered pickleball courts, beach volleyball court, arcade, and much more.

"Camp Margaritaville is a natural extension of our continued lodging growth because, just like Margaritaville, camping is about the journey and the destination," said Jim Wiseman, President of Development at Margaritaville. "We're very excited about Camp Margaritaville and look forward to announcing several new locations in the near future."

Camp Margaritaville will have all the essentials for a relaxing and fun camping experience. Depending on the location, the lodging offerings will include luxury RV sites, cabins, lodge accommodations, treehouses, and glamping sites. Each destination will feature in-demand amenities such as resort-style arrival and check-in features, large pads with outdoor furniture, electric and water hookups for all RV types, complimentary Wi-Fi, iconic F&B hot spots, pools and bathrooms, recreation activities, entertainment programing, dog parks, retail locations, and much more.

About Camp Margaritaville

Camp Margaritaville RV Resorts combine the comfort of an RV with the amenities and state of mind of Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts. Across the U.S., these destinations offer luxury RV sites, upscale lodging, cabins, glamping spots, and treehouses. Each location has resort-style arrival and check-in, large pads with outdoor furniture, electric and water hookups for all RV types, laundry facilities, dining establishments, pools, recreation activities, entertainment programing, dog parks, retail stores, and more. In addition to these RV locations, Margaritaville features over 20 hotels and resorts, two gaming properties, and over 60 food and beverage venues – as well as real estate communities, vacation clubs, and consumer lifestyle products. To learn about Camp Margaritaville, visit CampMargaritaville.com.

