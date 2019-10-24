Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham Announces New Resort Destination in Las Vegas

With current locations in Rio Mar, Puerto Rico, and St. Thomas, USVI, and a location in Downtown Nashville set to open next week, the new Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham – Desert Blue, a proposed future resort, offers club members a second U.S.-based resort destination to enjoy a vacation filled with music, fun and relaxation.

Positioned just minutes away from the 24-hour party of The Strip and next door to casino gaming at the Rio Las Vegas Casino, Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham - Desert Blue will offer vacation club owners the convenience to experience all of the excitement and world-class entertainment that Las Vegas has to offer, while also providing the perfect relaxing escape for those who also want to take time to lay back poolside with their favorite tropical cocktail in hand.

As a vacation club resort, the Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham - Desert Blue's suites will feature a nautical theme and include spacious one-bedroom standard and one-, two- and three-bedroom deluxe configurations, with beautiful furnishings, separate bedrooms, and roomy living and dining areas. Every suite also offers kitchenettes or fully equipped kitchens, complete with a Frozen Concoction Maker® so club members can make their favorite boat drinks right in the comfort of their suite. Owners can relax with family and friends around the resort's two outdoor pools and hot tubs, while the littlest guests have their very own wading area and children's splash pad to enjoy. The resort also offers additional amenities including a poolside bar, fire pit, game room, and full fitness center.

Inspired by the easy-going, adventurous lifestyle and escapism of Margaritaville®, Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham - Desert Blue serves as a front door to explore Sin City, whether club members wish to take in a romantic evening at one of the city's world-renowned restaurants, experience the city's breathtaking shows, or visit any of the area's other popular activities and landmarks, including the Hoover Dam, Red Rock Canyon and Mount Charleston—all a short drive away.

This new Margaritaville Vacation Club destination is located within the Club Wyndham® Desert Blue resort at 3200 West Twain Avenue in Las Vegas. Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham - Desert Blue is now accepting reservations from owners for stays as early as Feb. 14, 2020.

In addition to the Las Vegas expansion, Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham - Nashville is set to open on November 1, 2019, with a location right in the heart of downtown Nashville. To learn more, visit MargaritavilleVacationClub.com.

