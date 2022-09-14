Margex Announces Addition Of More Deposit Options Including Litecoin, Solana and Solana-based Stablecoins

Margex has increased trading options for users by adding four new tokens, which include Solana, USDT (SOL), USDC (SOL) and Litecoin

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Margex, a digital asset trading and investment platform, which recently introduced a unique staking feature earlier this month, has announced the addition of new deposit options for users to use as collateral on its platform.

More Options For Users To Trade And Stake

Margex has increased trading options for users by adding four new tokens, which include Solana, USDT (SOL), USDC (SOL) and Litecoin. Therefore, users will be able to deposit these assets, trade them using the multiple options, and use them as collateral for the recently released staking feature.

Another benefit of trading with Margex is that all collaterals can be used to trade different assets, such as Bitcoin, Ether and so on, without owning them. So, for example, you can use Solana to trade BTC and have income in Solana.

This feature is exclusive to Margex and, combined with leveraged margin trading and the all-new crypto staking solutions, makes it one of the best profitable tools in the cryptocurrency market.

Stake and Trade Litecoin on Margex

Litecoin is one of the oldest and pioneering cryptocurrencies that have stood the test of time. Released in 2011, the token was designed to provide fast, secure and cheap cross-border payments by leveraging the qualities of blockchain technology.

It is widely regarded as silver to Bitcoin's gold and is accepted by thousands of merchants and stores globally. However the recent advent of new trends in crypto has seen Litecoin unfairly forgotten by many exchanges and DeFi platforms.

Margex is taking the initiative by listing Litecoin and enabling users to access this innovative cryptocurrency. All that is required is to deposit LTC and access different earning opportunities on Margex.

Earn Up To 11% APY Staking Solana-Based Stablecoins On Margex

Margex listing Solana on its platform is an innovative new feature in its plan to leverage the growing Solana ecosystem. Solana is one of the fastest growing blockchains, allowing projects to build decentralized applications and take advantage of its highly scalable blockchain network.

Its low transaction costs and high scalability has seen several stablecoins move to the Solana blockchain. This includes the largest stablecoins in the cryptocurrency market, USDC and USDT. Margex users can deposit these stablecoins and leverage the lowest transaction fees to access trading and staking features.

They can earn fixed income from staking and potential profits with up to 100x leverage by using the staked balance as collateral on Margex.

Margex, established in 2019, is one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency platforms that offers world-class trading solutions with up to 100x leverage on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Uniswap, Litecoin and other popular digital assets. It also provides a unique staking feature that has rapidly gained adoption within the crypto community.

For more information on Margex, please visit margex.com.

