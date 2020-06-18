Margin Films and Creator Quentin Lee Win 2020 Roddenberry Impact Award and Announce 3 New TV Series

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Winning the 2020 Roddenberry Impact Award, Margin Films' owner and creator Quentin Lee (White Frog, The People I've Slept With, Comedy InvAsian) is co-creating with Author Adi Tantimedh (The Ravi PI series from Simon & Schuster) a sci-fi comedy web series titled Comisery (#comiserytv), currently being shot and released on Facebook via AsianAmericanMovies.com, an SVOD platform that Quentin has founded to showcase Asian American features, shorts and shows to a global audience.

Comisery is an apocalyptic science fiction comedy series told entirely through webchat sessions about a group of Asian-American friends currently living through an invasion by an alien virus.

The web series stars actors Amy Hill (Magnum PI), Bee Vang (Gran Torino), Sheetal Sheth (Hummingbird), Singaporean pop star Nat Ho, Jennifer Field (9-1-1) and Harrison Xu (Shameless), whose fifth episode will air on Monday, June 22, on Facebook via http://www.comisery.tv.

In addition, Quentin is co-creating an American television situational comedy titled Hollywoodshare.tv with choreographer and filmmaker Jenifer Yeuroukis. Shannon Elizabeth (American Pie, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back), Mindy Cohn (The Facts of Life) and upcoming gay black standup comedian Sampson McCormick are attached as the recurring leads.

Up north, Quentin is co-creating a Canadian television situational comedy titled Son of Smiley with standup comedian Ed Hill, based on his acclaimed podcast of the same name. Asian mega pop star Edison Chen (Infernal Affairs, The Dark Knight), Steph Song (Roger OMNI's Blood and Water), Nadia Hatta (Netflix's Away), and Ed Hill are attached as the recurring leads. Michael Parker and Shan Tam's Holiday Pictures is the production company.

QUENTIN LEE is a member of the Producer's Guild of America. Quentin Lee has produced and directed over 10 features. His first feature Shopping for Fangs (co-directed with Justin Lin) premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and became a cult classic as part of Asian American New Wave 1997. His subsequent features Drift, Ethan Mao, The People I've Slept With, White Frog, and The Unbidden have been sold and played festivals worldwide such as AFI Fest, Vancouver International, Hawaii International, Sao Paulo, Buenos Aires Independent, Turin and Cardiff. Most currently, Brash Girls Club, the limited TV series that he created, produced and directed is streaming on Tubi. The TV series Comedy Invasian that he co-created, directed and produced was streamed as a Hulu Exclusive in 2018. This year, Quentin is producing three stand up comedy specials Kim McVicar: Please Notice Me, Ed Hill: Candy and Smiley and Brash Boys Club for Comedy Dynamics.

