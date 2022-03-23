MarginEdge Announces Kristyn Reed as Chief Financial Officer

Kristyn Reed will provide seasoned leadership to accelerate financial strategy and capital growth at MarginEdge Tweet this

In her new role, Kristyn will provide seasoned leadership to accelerate financial strategy and capital growth at MarginEdge. "I am thrilled and honored to join the MarginEdge team at this exciting time in the industry and I look forward to continued expansive growth while we deliver value to our customers and partners," Kristyn says.

"Kristyn has an extensive background in tech and finance, and we are happy to welcome her back to the restaurant tech space," MarginEdge CEO, Bo Davis, notes, "I have no doubt Kristyn will add a ton to the team, as she brings both experience and excitement for what we are doing. I am very excited to have her on board and very much look forward to what we'll accomplish with her at the helm, leading our financial teams."

Kristyn began her career at Ernst and Young as both an auditor and consultant after earning a bachelor's degree in Accounting from Michigan State University. She also holds a master's degree in Economic Development from the University of Chicago and is a CPA and CMA.

About MarginEdge

MarginEdge's mission is to create a world where restaurant operators can focus on the business they love. By using best-in-class technology to eliminate unproductive paperwork and streamline the flow of operational data, MarginEdge is reimagining the back office and freeing restaurants to spend more time on their culinary offerings and guest experiences. Based in Arlington, VA and founded by industry veterans, MarginEdge serves a diverse group of operators from single units and small chains to large franchise and hospitality groups, providing a high-impact product that resonates across the hospitality industry. For more information visit www.marginedge.com .

Media Contact:

Elise Burke/503-459-7545/[email protected]

Charissa Benjamin/202-415-4461/ [email protected]

Megan Reilly/215-399-6029/ [email protected]

SOURCE MarginEdge