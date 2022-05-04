MARGS, THE AWARD-WINNING, READY-TO-DRINK, CANNED MARGARITA ANNOUNCES $3M INVESTMENT FROM LAB CAPITAL ADVISORS

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MARGS, the ready-to-drink, bold and refreshing canned margarita, which launched last year, has just announced that Lab Capital Advisors is investing $3M in the award-winning beverage brand. This will be the first investment for Lab Capital Advisors, whose principals launched Rumble, the boxing-inspired group fitness company recently acquired by Xponential and GLOSSLAB, the hygiene-first membership based nail studio operator.

Launched last summer, MARGS uses top-quality tequila and ingredients to create an authentic flavor that is low in sugar, calories and carbs. At a reasonable price, these sparkling cocktails are affordable and delicious. MARGS is currently offered in five full-bodied flavors including Classic, Mango, Coconut, Mezcal, and Spicy. As a credit to its unique formulation and consumer appeal, MARGS just received the amazing Double Gold award at its first San Francisco World Spirits Competition. MARGS initially launched in New York, New Jersey and Florida and is currently available at a host of marquee stadiums and venues including MetLife Stadium, Highmark Stadium, UBS Arena, and Tao Group.

MARGS Co-Founders Joey Angelo and Brian Axelrod bring nearly forty years of combined experience in the wine and spirits industry. Joey most recently served as President and Co-Founder of VIVA XXXII Tequila, a brand he launched and positioned for exit in just under four years. Brian most recently was a core member on the founding team with Conor McGregor for Proper 12, the fastest growing Irish Whiskey of all time.

"Lab Capital Advisors' focus on brand building and operational execution is exactly what we need to catapult MARGS to the next level," said Joey Angelo, Co-founder of MARGS. "We are excited to move our headquarters to the Labs NYC-based incubator."

"We saw the potential in MARGS from the first sip, and we're thrilled with the opportunity to make a splash in the spirits industry," says Lab Capital Advisors partner Wilton Speight who will be joining the MARGS Board.

SOURCE sipMARGS