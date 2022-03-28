Marguerite M. Callaway is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SANTA ROSA, Calif., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marguerite M. Callaway is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Executive in the Leadership field and in acknowledgment of her work at the Callaway Leadership Institute.

Marguerite M. Callaway

Marguerite M. Callaway has been the CEO and Founder of the Callaway Leadership Institute since 1996, where she provides international leadership development courses to help leaders reach their goals.



She attended Northwestern University, graduating with a Sociology and Music degree in 1972, followed by a Master's degree in Human Nutrition and Developmental and Cognitive Psychology in 1977. She then earned an MBA degree in Behavioral Economics and Finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in 1984.



Ms. Callaway began her career as the Vice President of McMannis Associates in 1985 and became the Principal of Selzer Daley Companies in 1988. She worked in several Executive Healthcare Strategy and Partner roles at KPMG, Sharp Healthcare, and Kaiser Permanente, gaining over 40 years of practical leadership skills.



Ms. Callaway founded the Callaway Group LLC in 1996, where she consulted with medical centers on strategic planning and implementation, mergers and acquisitions, leadership development, board development, and more. That same year, Ms. Callaway also launched the Callaway Leadership Institute, offering a variety of workshops and intensives to prepare executives for the demands of modern-day leadership. Along with workshops, Ms. Callaway provides one-on-one sessions, women's leadership programs and even coordinates in-house development workshops. She challenges her clients to reintroduce ethics and values in employee interactions, find their best leadership style, and incorporate emotional intelligence. Ms. Callaway loves to see the transformation her clients undergo as they advance in their training.



Today, Ms. Callaway is also a Faculty Member at Graduate School USA, teaching in Washington DC and online. She has been a Professor at the Yale University School of Public Health School of Medicine since 2005, teaching Nursing Leadership and Policy courses in numerous African countries, China, and the United Kingdom.



She has been recognized for her achievements by Medium and has recently given a speaking engagement with New Dimensions Radio about creating new patterns in an ever-changing world.



In her spare time, Ms. Callaway enjoys hiking, walking, seeing live concerts, and learning about the study of consciousness.



For more information, visit https://callawayleadership.com/.

