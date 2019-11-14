Margulies Perruzzi Completes Thomson Place Retail Activation Project for Invesco Real Estate and Crosspoint Associates

With the conclusion of multiple tenant leases in the buildings, the development team saw the opportunity to convert ground-floor office space to street-level retail, restore the buildings' architectural luster, and create an active streetscape that reflects the dynamic character of the Fort Point neighborhood. Steeped in history, MP's design preserved the historic warehouse aesthetic while lowering the floors and window openings to provide accessibility and create sight lines and visual connection from the street. The giant openings once used for unloading goods became glass façades with lighting and signage to draw people into retail and restaurant establishments. To energize and enliven the streetscape, sidewalks were widened in areas to encourage pedestrian traffic, and a new 8,000 SF plaza with open green space was created as a public amenity for dining and performance art. MP and the development team took great care in respecting the historic context of the neighborhood while activating a new retail area for some big name tenants.

"Thomson Place presented a unique opportunity to embrace the authentic character of Fort Point and create a new 'pocket' neighborhood on the cusp of the Seaport District," said John Kiernan, director, asset management for Invesco Real Estate. "MP's design stayed true to the architectural spirit of the original structures and helped us modernize three historically significant buildings with the 21st century infrastructure sought by office and retail tenants."

