Maria Altagracia Depeña's new book El Poder Divino da Sabiduría, an insightful book on self-discovery and its benefits to the human psyche

Depeña said this about her book: "Discovering oneself is a search on our way. When you can wake up each morning with the joy and light of opening your eyes and giving thanks for all that is around you, then you can feel a transformation of spirit and mind that will fill your being with peace and hope. By applying the recapitulation process in our lives, we can observe unwanted patterns and once we have already discerned it, we can make more conscious and acceptable decisions; In addition, we will repair recurring patterns and begin to unravel the mystery of life. Let us feel grateful and happy every day that passes and that everything we do for the benefit of others comes out of our heart with the intention and objective that it comes to bear fruit and germinates in physical and spiritual satisfaction.

By becoming judges of our actions, we will discover an easier and more just path for our life, thus allowing ourselves to overflow our interior with satisfaction and joy. Discovering oneself is a universal search that when achieved produces the state of being that acquires strength and experience, sensitivity and intensity in living. The way to life is for those who are eager to find themselves before dying. Therefore, they dedicate themselves to finding each other, struggling with effort and wisdom to give a special meaning to everything in the passage of life. We applaud all those human beings who have dedicated themselves to seek and lodge in divine power to obtain wisdom and liberation for the well-being of their lives."

Published by Page Publishing, Maria Altagracia Depeña's new book El Poder Divino da Sabiduría hopes to usher self-enlightenment to individuals seeking fulfillment and purpose in their lives.

Consumers who wish to understand and attain self-discovery can purchase El Poder Divino da Sabiduría online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

