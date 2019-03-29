Maria Carmelita Capon Go, MD, Recognized for Excellence in Medicine

Excelling in her field for almost three decades, Dr. Go is an established professional who currently holds licensure as a physician in the states of New Mexico and Virginia, as well as in the Philippines. Holding her physicians license for the Philippines since 1991, she became board certified in internal medicine through the Philippines College of Physicians in 1996. First certified by the American Board of Family Medicine in 2004, Dr. Go was recertified by the board in 2012, with her current license not expiring until 2022.

From 1996 to 2001, Dr. Go held licensure as a physician in Saudi Arabia. During these years, she worked at the John Hopkins Medical Center in Dhahran. Presently active with Presbyterian Medical Services in Alamogordo and Artesia, NM, she holds an incredible amount of responsibility coordinating her facilities. With her primary role revolving around taking care of her patients, she is also responsible for making sure that all her documentation is up to date as well as the documentation of incoming specialists. Furthermore, Dr. Go is tasked with checking up on the performance of her other providers, working with the senior leadership team and, when her job calls for it, serving as the regional medical director as well.

Having been fascinated with medicine since she was a young girl, Dr. Go greatly looked up to her older sister, who was a nurse. By the time she was in high school, she knew absolutely that she wanted to have a career as a doctor. Today, she considers the absolute highlight of her career to be receiving training and getting to work as a doctor in the United States, as medical training in the United States is considered the gold standard around the world. With no intention to leave Presbyterian Medical Services any time soon, Dr. Go is pleased to be on the PMS senior leadership team.

Dr. Go would like to be remembered as someone who remained humble, despite all she has accomplished over her decades in the medical field. For her, the most important part of her job is helping people. Finding it incredibly rewarding to see her patients recover from their medical problems, Dr. Go selected internal medicine as her specialty in order to be able to work one-on-one with patients to help to make a difference in their health and wellbeing.

For excellence in her career, Dr. Go has been the recipient of a number of awards over the years. Presented with the Outstanding Provider Award from Presbyterian Medical Services in 2013, she was named Employee of the Year by the Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc., in 2006. Earlier in her career, Dr. Go was recognized as a Divine Word University Medical Student Scholar in 1987.

Born in the Philippines, Dr. Go has been happily married to her husband Dr. Daniel Lyman Ridout III. She feels incredibly grateful that she has been able to complete her education and achieve her desired career. Attributing much of her success to the encouragement of her family, Dr. Go has found that she has matured through her years in medicine from her interactions with patients and putting so much effort into helping others.

