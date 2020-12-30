Maria Elena Gutiérrez Sauri's new book Poemas y Sonetos, an enchanting collection of poems that express heartfelt thoughts and sentiments about the world

Maria Elena Gutiérrez Sauri said this about her book: "The perception of the world in which we exist motivates me to write poems from this perspective. I want to capture what gives life to my desires and create verses without losing the essence of what poetry is—a caress to the soul, a whisper of love in your ears, and being able to read and understand from my own conception what beautifies my environment.

I hope that what I express here will be tasted by your senses and will touch your heart."

Published by Page Publishing, Maria Elena Gutiérrez Sauri's new book Poemas y Sonetos will fill the readers with empowering virtues and insights with its awe-inspiring poems that reflect life's quaintness.

Consumers who wish to contemplate the true essence of life and their purpose in the world can purchase Poemas y Sonetos online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1392872/Maria_Elena_Guti_rrez_Sauri.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

