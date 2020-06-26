Maria Gheridian' s New Book Historia Gheridian, A Poignant Memoir Of A Journey Through Political And Social Injustices In Three Differing Societies

Maria Gheridian has said about her book: "Three worlds guided by the force of one planet, Earth. Three worlds so similar but at the same time so different. My family and I had to cross three different worlds and experience the political and social changes of various people and cultures to learn that in certain respects, society is the same everywhere. With the political changes we have seen how the misery of demagogue propaganda and resulting wars can destroy the history and culture of the people who have lived free for many years. With social changes, we have seen and experienced how the lack of means for a better life, and for opportunities for education can destroy people's dreams for a future of peace. I and my family will not forget all the paths traveled to recognize the differences of the three worlds that we had to cross. With the personal changes that shaped my views of the world, and through the paths that I traveled traversing 'three different worlds", I learned that some worlds can be true and some just illusions of truth. If they call that 'destiny,' I have covered almost everything during my journey along the paths that each one of my worlds has pointed out to me. Through my journey I discovered mixed feelings of gains and losses, fulfillment and disappointment, love and heartbreak, truth and lies, wins and losses and, above all, the power to persevere".

Published by Page Publishing, Maria Gheridian' s new book Historia Gheridian: Three worlds, follows a trail of pain and struggle experienced in three countries and challenging societies, resulting in personal turmoil and overbearing emotions.

Consumers who wish to be aware of the societal shifts and prejudices that cause conflict and inconvenience in life can purchase Historia Gheridian in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

