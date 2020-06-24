María M Sánchez's new book El Jaripeo y Yo, a touching read on the author's journey in life that exudes with purpose and poignancy

This work contains dreams and struggles with photographs so you know the face of champions who live day by day in an unequal human and beast fight (bull).

This is the first book entirely devoted to riders and jaripeo.

Immerse yourself in this work not written by a professional, if not by a passionate person, who loves, lives, and enjoys this party to the fullest.

Party that does not always have a happy and triumphant ending."

Published by Page Publishing, María M Sánchez's new book El Jaripeo y Yo showcase the author's dedication in life that manifested in her jovial and hardworking character.

Consumers who wish to witness the life of a woman through bliss and trials that define her life's worth can purchase El Jaripeo y Yo in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1194349/Maria_M_Sanchez.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

