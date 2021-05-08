Maria Pappas teams up with Candace Jordan and Luxe Bloom on Mother's Day

Pappas and Jordan celebrate Mother's Day by giving away 500 fresh-cut Ecuadorian roses on the Magnificent Mile with Luxe Bloom

May 08, 2021, 06:00 ET

WHO:             

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas, Media Personality Candace Jordan and Shelley Rosen, CEO & Founder Luxe Bloom


WHAT:          

Pappas, Jordan and Rosen accompanied by prominent community leaders will give away more than 500 Ecuadorian roses


WHEN:          

Sunday, May 9th, 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.


WHERE:        

Michigan and Chicago Avenues in Chicago (Northwest Corner of the intersection)


WHY:             

To honor the mothers and women of Chicago, promote the beautification of the Magnificent Mile and support local Chicago businesses.

