WASHINGTON DC, NEW YORK and BOSTON, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mariana Tek , Barry's core technology platform and premium business management software for the boutique fitness industry and BrandBot , automated boutique fitness customer journey software, are teaming up to power the Barry's Cares At-Home Program for first responders and healthcare workers through Barry's , an International Chain of high-end boutique fitness studios.

Barry's has made a commitment to support first responders and healthcare workers by providing complimentary classes every Sunday at 11:15 across Eastern, Central, and Pacific time zones. As part of Barry's Cares Class Programming, users can purchase donation credits and use them towards a virtual Barry's Class.

Mariana Tek, BrandBot and a third-party verification tool will automate the authentication of first responders and healthcare workers, enabling a seamless booking experience to redeem special benefits offered through their Barry's Cares At-Home program. "Family is at the core of everything we do at Barry's. We are proud to rally our community and support our frontline heroes as well as Direct Relief, a global organization that provides essential medical items and personal protective equipment to doctors and nurses on the front lines," says Alisa Holzer Director of Community Marketing at Barry's Bootcamp.

About Barry's

Barry's was founded in 1998. They have been delivering The Best Workout in the World® to a legendary following, including A-list celebs, models—even Olympic athletes. The brand's signature workout includes 25-30 minutes of interval cardiovascular treadmill routines and 25-30 minutes of strength training utilizing free weights, resistance bands, and other equipment. Trainers, muscle groups and even workout segments vary throughout the week so that no one class is ever the same. Barry's currently boasts 70 locations worldwide. Visit Barry's for more information.

About Mariana Tek

Mariana Tek, acquired by TSG in November 2019, is a Washington, DC-based technology company that offers a leading enterprise-class business management platform designed specifically for the boutique fitness industry. The product suite features best-in-class customer experiences; innovative revenue-generating features; and API's and developer tools that enable clients and partners to realize their creative visions with superior boutique fitness software. For more information, please visit https://marianatek.com.

About BrandBot

BrandBot is a Boston, MA-based fitness technology platform that offers customer journey management software for the boutique fitness industry. BrandBot helps brands power authentic relationships with their clients through targeted and automated messaging. An end-to-end marketing and sales platform that manages emails, texts messaging, sales CRM, landing pages and more for fitness brands across the world. For more information, please visit https://www.brandbot.com/ .

SOURCE Mariana Tek; BrandBot