Mariani Packing Is Thankful To Its Community Members: Our Food Heroes

VACAVILLE, Calif., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As we work toward a recovery phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mariani Packing Company is incredibly proud of our Community Members who have risen to the occasion to ensure that we're able to maintain an uninterrupted supply of great-tasting and healthy food for consumers across our country and around the world. Mariani, an Essential Business and part of the Food Chain Supply, stands committed to fulfilling our mission. Driving this effort has been our Front- line Production & Logistics Teams who have answered the call – allowing our facilities to run 6 days a week, 24 hours a day to ensure that we remain fully open and operational to meet the historic record demand we've experienced as our customers work to keep store shelves full, and people nourished. "The unwavering commitment by these dedicated Team Members have made them our Food Heroes," said George Sousa, Jr., family member and President of Mariani Packing Company. "In my 40 plus years working with the company, I have never been so proud of our Team Members. They are a daily inspiration to us all." Contributing to their success has been their vigilance in enforcing and adhering to the guidelines established by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), as well as those issued by Local and State Authorities to protect all of their fellow Community Members' health at work and home. To date, the Team's commitment to safety & sanitation has resulted in zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 amongst our Community Members who work throughout our five production facilities in two states. Mariani has honored these Food Heroes with recognition for their dedication and service.

We Embrace Change

For more than 100 years, Mariani Packing Company has lived by a set of core values, including "Embrace Change." During this time of uncertainty and rapid change, we are committed to proactively responding to the ever-changing business conditions posed by the coronavirus (COVID-19). Our hearts and thoughts go out to the people who have been affected by this event and we appreciate the work being performed by healthcare workers, local communities, and governments around the world who are on the front line working to contain this coronavirus.

We thank all our loyal Community Members and our Customers for trusting in us to continue to provide our complete line of Mariani dried fruit and snack products during this time, and we stand committed to fulfilling our promise to care for our Community Members, Customers, and our Communities. Together, we will prevail and come out stronger.

About Mariani Packing Company

Mariani Packing Company, Inc. is the world's largest independently and family-owned producer of dried fruits. Since 1906, the Mariani family has been providing premium quality dried fruit to consumers and customers all over the world. The company produces over 150 million pounds of dried fruit each year and Mariani's dried fruit ingredients are used in some of the largest, recognized food brands in the world. The Mariani family of products can be found in over 40,000 retail outlets in the United States and over 65 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.mariani.com, our social media sites, or call us at 707-452-2800.

