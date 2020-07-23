Marie Gilbert Studio Proudly Presents the Sweet Moments Collection, Featuring Custom Embroidered Birth Announcements in Handcrafted Wooden Frames

KENNEWICK, Wash., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allison Edwards, designer and owner of Marie Gilbert Studio, a Kennewick, Washington based company that specializes in custom embroidery keepsake gifts, is pleased to announce the Sweet Moments Collection.

Featuring custom embroidered birth announcements, beautifully framed in handcrafted oak and walnut wooden frames, this new collection by Marie Gilbert Studio also includes coordinating handmade pillows and stuffed animals to create meaningful, one-of-a-kind gift sets to celebrate the birth of a new baby into the family.

Custom embroidered birth announcements and nursery decor

The Sweet Moments Collection features a series of exclusively designed custom birth announcements embroidered on 100% cotton fabric in a variety of nursery themes, such as unicorns, llamas, kittens, and arrow designs. A personalized birth announcement from Marie Gilbert Studio is a wonderful keepsake gift for new parents and is perfect for giving as a baby shower gift or as a personal gift from the grandparents of a new baby.

This new collection expands on the studio's best sellers by offering custom embroidered birth announcements as heirloom keepsake gifts. The studio's exclusively handcrafted wooden frames are custom made in the studio by the designer's husband to give the perfect finishing touch to each personalized birth announcement.

The Sweet Moments Collection is especially designed with new parents in mind so they can decorate their new baby's nursery with cherished memories. The birth of a baby is a heartwarming experience, and it is rewarding to highlight that special occasion with a personal gift that will capture the memory of those snuggly first moments with a keepsake gift to treasure.

About the Company

Marie Gilbert Studio was founded by designer and expert seamstress, Allison Edwards, who lives in Kennewick, Washington with her husband, Greg. They have two grown children, and they also enjoy the companionship of their pets, two dogs and a cat. In addition to running her custom embroidery business, Allison likes to spend time pursuing other creative interests: sewing, crocheting, knitting, and cake decorating.

The Sweet Moments Collection will be released on July 27, 2020 at the company's online retail website at https://mariegilbertstudio.com.

Marie Gilbert Studio can also be found on the following social media platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MarieGilbertStudio

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mariegilbertstudio

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/MarieGStudio

Subscribers to the Marie Gilbert Studio email newsletter at https://bit.ly/2CpZngD receive special treatment including an instant 20% discount to use on their first order, along with sneak peeks at new designs, private events, and flash sales that are unannounced to the general public.

For more information about the Sweet Moments Collection or to interview Marie Gilbert Studio's designer/owner, Allison Edwards, please contact her via email at [email protected].

Related Images

the-sweet-moments-collection.jpg

The Sweet Moments Collection

Custom embroidered birth announcements and nursery decor

SOURCE Marie Gilbert Studio

Related Links

https://mariegilbertstudio.com

