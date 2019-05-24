Marie Oh Huber joins Portland General Electric board of directors

PORTLAND, Ore., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marie Oh Huber has been appointed to the Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) board of directors, effective May 24, 2019.

Huber is senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary for eBay, where her responsibilities include overseeing the company's global legal and government relations and public policy department. She has extensive experience as a business, legal and public policy leader in global public technology companies, with significant expertise in business, digital economy, eCommerce, legal and compliance, government relations and public policy and operational matters.

"Marie brings a wealth of experience navigating complex issues involving technology that have a profound impact on consumers and their experience," said Jack Davis, chair of PGE's board of directors. "Her insights are especially valuable as PGE transforms and engages customers in new and different ways."

Huber will serve on the board's Finance Committee and on the Compensation and Human Resources Committee.

"I am delighted to join the board of Portland General Electric, a company that serves as an example to the industry for its innovation and commitment to serving customers with cleaner energy," said Marie Oh Huber. "I am particularly excited about the company's transformative initiatives, which are key to a more sustainable tomorrow."

Previously, Huber served as senior vice president and general counsel at Agilent Technologies, a solution provider in the life sciences, diagnostic and clinical markets, and as corporate counsel for the Hewlett-Packard Company.

About Portland General Electric Company: Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Ore., serving approximately 887,000 customers in 51 cities. For 130 years, PGE has been delivering safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregonians. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the United States. With approximately 3,000 employees across the state, PGE is committed to helping its customers and the communities it serves build a clean energy future. For more information visit PortlandGeneral.com/CleanVision.

