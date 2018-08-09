Marietta to Pennsylvania, 268 properties set for major real-estate auction

ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A suite of medical offices near Savannah, an oceanview condominium in Daytona, and other real estate will be among more than 268 properties in nine states selling in two days of auctions, with John Dixon & Associates conducting the event. The properties will be grouped into 80 offerings.

The live auctions will be held Nov. 14-15 at the Mansour Conference Center, 995 Roswell Street, Marietta, with sessions beginning at 2 p.m. each day. The bidding will be streamed, and bidders from anywhere will be able to participate just as if they were in the room.

"Remote bidding will be especially important on this auction, because we have properties in nine different states – Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia," said John Dixon, president of the auction company. "If someone in Pennsylvania is bidding on a property near them, there's really no reason to make them come to Atlanta for the auction. This is more efficient for everybody," he said.

The auction is part of the company's Multi-Seller series, which allows banks, investors, and individuals to participate whether they have a lot of properties or just one or two.

"We have quite a few great properties right here in Georgia. One gem is a dockable residential lake lot in Greensboro (Greene County). We also have a couple of nice houses -- one in Marietta and one in Louisville," Dixon said. "This is a great auction for those seeking investment homes, with a total of a dozen homes, including three in North Carolina, and one in Pennsylvania."

Individuals seeking more information about the properties may visit www.johndixon.com or call 800-479-1763.

John Dixon & Associates, based in Marietta, Georgia, also has offices in Tallahassee; Clayton, North Carolina, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

