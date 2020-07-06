Marigold Produces Four Millionth Gold Ounce; 2020 Exploration Budget Increased

VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that our Marigold mine achieved another major milestone with the production of its four millionth ounce of gold on June 30, 2020. The Marigold mine has been in continuous operation for more than 30 years and produced a record 220,227 ounces of gold in 2019.

Paul Benson, President and CEO said, "Four million ounces of gold from continuous production is a testament to the scale and quality of the Marigold deposits and the commitment of the Marigold team. Since the mine began operating in 1989, it has consistently replaced Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources and today it has a longer mine life than when it opened. We are advancing several exploration targets across our Marigold, Valmy, and Trenton Canyon land packages which have the potential to increase Mineral Resources. With the recent promising sulphide ore intercepts at Trenton Canyon, the Marigold mine continues to demonstrate its exploration potential and longevity."

Additionally, SSR Mining is increasing its Marigold 2020 exploration expenditures to $14 million, a $2 million increase, to accelerate reverse circulation and diamond drilling at the Trenton Canyon sulphide gold discovery reported in our press release dated May 14, 2020..

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with three operations, including the Marigold gold mine in Nevada, U.S., the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada and Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina. We also have two feasibility stage projects and a portfolio of exploration properties in North and South America. We are committed to delivering safe production through relentless emphasis on Operational Excellence. We are also focused on growing production and Mineral Reserves through the exploration and acquisition of assets for accretive growth, while maintaining financial strength.

For further information contact:

W. John DeCooman, Jr.

Senior Vice President, Business Development and Strategy

SSR Mining Inc.

Vancouver, BC

Toll free: +1 (888) 338-0046

All others: +1 (604) 689-3846

E-Mail: [email protected]

