Marijuana Company of America | MCOA to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com July 9th

ESCONDIDO, Calif., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marijuana Company of America (OTC: MCOA), based in Escondido, California | (1420 West Valley Parkway, Suite 205) focused on CBD Products, today announced that Jesus Quintero, CEO, Gloria Albarran Lynch, Chief Marketing Officer, and Robert Hymers, Strategic Partner, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 9th 2020.

DATE: Thursday, July 9th

TIME: 12:30pm (EDT)

LINK: https://www.tinyurl.com/070920VICPR

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Marijuana Company of America Inc. signs $10 Million Equity Line with White Lion Capital, LLC (https://www.marijuanacompanyofamerica.com/news-media/press-releases/detail/142/marijuana-company-of-america-inc-signs-10-million-equity)

Marijuana Company of America Announces Appointment of Marco Guerrero to Board of Directors (https://www.marijuanacompanyofamerica.com/news-media/press-releases/detail/141/marijuana-company-of-america-announces-appointment-of-marco)

Marijuana Company of America Announces the Appointment of current Board of Directors Member, Themistocles (Tim) Psomiadis as EVP Mergers & Acquisitions (https://www.marijuanacompanyofamerica.com/news-media/press-releases/detail/143/marijuana-company-of-america-announces-the-appointment-of)

About Marijuana Company of America

Marijuana Company of America, is committed to becoming a global leader in the legal production, processing, manufacturing and distribution of hemp products. We believe the hemp industry is bourgeoning, and we have built for long-term sustainability through the development of the finest quality products and the best business practices in the market. We are dedicated to consumer satisfaction and want to be The Brand You Can Trust by self-imposing rigorous standards in R&D, proprietary formulations, and robust global sales.

MCOA is a vertically integrated company. All of our efforts and investments are made with the mission of adding value and quality in the brands and processes we innovate, develop, and operate in the cannabis industry. We do not seek to maintain; we seek to grow. We are committed to becoming the seed of change, and to establish ourselves as the premier source of quality in cannabis products, processes, distribution, and development.

MCOA is a corporation that participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name hempSMART™, which targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing and retail sales program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) joint ventures and acquisitions of business entities engaged in the growth and sale of hemp and cannabis products in jurisdictions where cultivation is legal; and (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas as market opportunities in this segment mature and develop.

Legal Status of Cannabis

While legalized in California for recreational and medicinal use, cannabis remains a Schedule 1 drug under the Controlled Substances Act (21 U.S.C. § 811) and illegal under the federal law.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs, and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate," "seek," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

For more information, please visit the Company's websites at:

MarijuanaCompanyofAmerica.com

hempSMART.com

