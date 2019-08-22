MarijuanaDoctors.Com celebrates 10 years of connecting patients with certified Marijuana Doctors

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This month Marijuanadoctors.com celebrates 10 years as the trusted resource for consumers & physicians in the medical marijuana industry. The MarijuanaDoctors.Com platform has pioneered the medical marijuana market while connecting more than 40 percent of the medical marijuana patient population. MarijuanaDoctors.Com provides patients not only access to certified doctors & dispensaries, but access to all relevant information about their medical marijuana program including constant updates to state laws & qualifying conditions.

Marijuanadoctors.com launched in 2009 with the mission of providing patients visibility & transparency, demystifying the process of obtaining medical marijuana. The site allows consumers to see updated state laws & program information & detailed profiles with ratings & reviews of all offices listed. Patients can also find local dispensaries in their area, making MarijuanaDoctors.Com an omnichannel experience with a user-friendly interface.

"We average between 10 and 30,000 unique hits every day, with most of the traffic going towards information on state laws & how medical marijuana can help with certain conditions & ailments," says Jason Draizin, founder & CEO of MarijuanaDoctors.com. "This allows potential patients to find out more on the benefits of medical marijuana and how it is a much more natural, organic alternative to alleviate symptoms. Medical marijuana reduces the number of patients dependent on stimulants, antidepressants, benzodiazepines, & opiates, that can be over prescribed and highly-addictive."

Over 10 years, Marijuanadoctors.com has generated:

450,000 registered patients (36,282 in 2019)

4,150 registered doctors (615 in 2019)

250,000 appointment requests (40,000 in 2019)

1 million calls to their listed physicians (70,000 in 2019).

Marijuanadoctors.com has a multi-faceted, engaged social media presence with 733,600 likes on Facebook & a monthly reach of over 340,000, 17,300 followers on Twitter & 95,400 followers on Instagram with over 5 million impressions in 2019. In total, MarijuanaDoctors.Com has reached over 13 million people in 2019.

As MarijuanaDoctors.com has grown, the benefits of medical marijuana continue to not only be recognized but normalized more and more each year. Medical marijuana has been proven to help patients with a range of acute & chronic conditions, including Parkinson's Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder & Migraines, and over 330 more health conditions featured on MarijuanaDoctors.com.

Dr. Joseph Rosado, Chief Medical Officer – MarijuanaDoctors.Com & a certified marijuana doctor in Florida, says the site is an invaluable source of hard-to-find information: "People wondering whether medical cannabis may help them with symptoms from their conditions, that haven't responded to conventional medical therapy, can count on MarijuanaDoctors.com. They provide the most extensive information on medical cannabis, cannabidiol (CBD) & the always-evolving laws on medical cannabis. Most importantly, the site is a secure portal that allows patients to confidentially consult with certified marijuana physicians in their approved state, in person or by telemedicine, when available."

For more information visit http://www.MarijuanaDoctors.com today.

No Information on MarijuanaDoctors.Com should be used to diagnose, treat, prevent or cure any disease or condition. You can view our Full Disclaimer here.

Contact: Glenn Beierle, glenn@marijuanadoctors.com

SOURCE Marijuana Doctors

Related Links

marijuanadoctors.com

