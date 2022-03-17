Marilyn M. Chengot, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Cardiologist for her work in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of her work at the Amityville Heart Center.

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. , March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As an experienced Cardiologist, Dr. Marilyn M. Chengot has been in practice for 13 years. Dr. Chengot has spent the last four years working at her family's medical practice, Amityville Heart Center, located at 129 Broadway in Amityville, NY. She treats patients for noninvasive cardiovascular disease, nutrition counseling, weight loss consulting, women's health, and cardiac issues. Dr. Chengot is affiliated with several additional medical facilities, including the Mercy Medical Center, St. Joseph Hospital, and the Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.

Marilyn M. Chengot, MD

To treat patients, Dr. Chengot examines them to determine their symptoms and diagnosis. Many of her patients suffer from congenital heart defects, coronary artery disease, valvular heart disease, or heart failure. Dr. Chengot works closely with patients to diagnose acute cardiac conditions, heart defects, or blood vessel issues. She often performs nuclear stress testing, electrophysiology tests, and echocardiography. Dr. Chengot takes appointments via telehealth to treat patients remotely.

Dr. Chengot is a member of the American Society of Echocardiography, the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology, the Women in Cardiology (WIC) Section of ACC, the Alliance for Physician Certification, the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Stenography, and the American Medical Association. She is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology.

Before embarking on her medical career, Dr. Chengot began her studies at the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. Dr. Chengot then attended the St. George's University School of Medicine, graduating with a Medical degree. She next completed an Internal Medicine residency in 2012 and a Cardiology Fellowship in 2015 at the Winthrop University Hospital. Dr. Chengot was the Chief Resident, the last year of her residency. Today, Dr. Chengot is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology (FACC). She is board-certified in Internal Medicine (2011) and Cardiology (2016) by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM).

In addition to her clinical role, Dr. Chengot is an Adjunct Assistant Professor within the Department of Medicine at the NYU Long Island School of Medicine. She has written numerous articles of case studies and research from her time in the field. In 2002, she published "A Comparison Of A Single-Stage Isoproterenol Tilt Table Test Protocol With Conventional Two-Staged Tilt Protocol In Patients With Syncope" in the Journal of Invasive Cardiology. In 2009, she and her peers wrote, "Fatal case of pneumonia associated with pandemic (H1N1) 2009 in HIV-positive patient." Her most recent publication from 2011 is "Nosocomial Escherichia coli pacemaker pocket infection."

When she isn't working, Dr. Chengot enjoys cooking, exercising, and spending quality time with family. She frequently volunteers for children's activities and gives back to the community through the St. Rose of Lima Church. She also enjoys presenting public speaking engagements regarding women's health at community health fairs.

She would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to her father and mother, Mathew Chengot, MD, and Mrs. Binny Chengot.

