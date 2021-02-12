Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr., Launch Silly Love Songs on EE1 / BMG Celebrates Black History Month

McCoo & Davis made history as the first African-American couple to star in a network series for CBS. McCoo revolutionized television again, as a mature Black woman with a younger Caucasian man, Andy Gibb, with Solid Gold & Davis as a frequent guest. The couple tours the world in 'Up, Up & Away! a musical fable' based on their classic hits, including Grammy-winning 'You Don't Have To Be A Star (To Be In My Show)'.

Icon Dolly Parton said, "Congratulations on this beautiful new recording of 'Silly Love Songs' by my friends, Marilyn & Billy, for all to enjoy!"

"'Silly Love Songs' by Marilyn & Billy, is fun, bright, & danceable. This couple paved the way for so many artists, including me. They deserve continued success." said Grammy, Emmy, Tony nominee & icon, Vanessa Williams.

Anita Pointer, founder of The Pointer Sisters said, "I love Billy & Marilyn, & their beautiful version of this song. Congratulations!"

CBS SWAT star Shemar Moore & former host of Soul Train said, "My mother introduced me to the music of Marilyn & Billy. This resonates with me, & keeps me very close to my Momma.".

Al Jazeera host Richelle Carey said, "Marilyn & Billy's elegance is simply timeless. I'm excited. Younger generations will experience their great music."

McCoo & Davis are enjoying a Renaissance, appearing in Questlove's 'Summer of Soul', which won the Grand Jury Prize & Audience Award at Sundance Film Festival.

Available worldwide for Valentine's Day streaming & purchase at https://mccoodavis.lnk.to/SillyLoveSongs

