Marimon Business Systems Announces Company Name Change to FTG of Texas (FTG-TX)

HOUSTON, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marimon Business Systems, a leading provider of office technology services and subsidiary to Flex Technology Group (FTG), announces its corporate name change to FTG Texas (FTG-TX) effective July 1, 2020. The company's key executives, employees, and headquarters will remain in Houston, Texas and it will maintain its supporting offices in Dallas, Texarkana, and El Dorado.

New Name Reflects Company's Unification to a National Brand

This rebranding allows FTG Texas to further align itself with Flex Technology Group and present a more unified front as they continue to grow into one of the largest office technology companies in the nation. The name change will build upon the successful business that Marimon has developed since the company's founding in 1978 and positions the company for future growth opportunities.

"We are excited to align our brand and business more closely to Flex Technology Group," said Ron Nielson, President of FTG Texas. "By rebranding to FTG Texas, we hope to eliminate any marketplace confusion so that we can focus on providing our customers with the best-in-class office technology solutions available in the market today. Our commitment to our employees, customers, and partners remain our highest priority as we continue to establish ourselves as an industry innovator focused on exceptional customer service."

As FTG Texas transitions to this next phase of growth, there will only be one result: seamless, quality service. Customers, vendors, and partners will find no change in the quality of products and services offered or in conducting business with the company's new identity.

In addition to its new corporate name, the company has also introduced a new web address and updated website. FTG Texas can now be found at www.FTG-Texas.com.

About FTG of Texas

Since 1978, FTG of Texas has provided comprehensive business solutions using award-winning technology designed to increase efficiency and boost productivity, all while saving you money. Our success has been built on anticipating client needs and delivering unique business solutions that allow you to operate leaner and be more responsive than ever before. That is why everything we do is designed to maximize your investment, minimize downtime, and optimize your document workflow. Our range of products and services are simply unmatched. We have partnered with the best in the industry, Canon, and Lexmark, to bring you state-of-the-art technology and best-in-class products to deliver a customized solution. Our only goal is to help you work smarter, faster, and more efficiently so you can stay ahead of the competition. We are essential for business. For additional info please go to www.FTG-Texas.com.

About Flex Technology Group

Flex Technology Group provides customized office technology solutions for national and leading-edge regional companies. The company focuses on print, document management, document production, and managed IT solutions, representing industry-leading suppliers such as Canon, Ricoh, Konica Minolta, HP, Lexmark, Sharp, and various software solutions. FTG services over 35,000 customers nationally. For additional information, please visit www.flextg.com.

Related Images

marimon-business-systems-announces.png

Marimon Business Systems Announces Company Name Change to FTG of Texas (FTG-TX)

New Name Reflects Company's Unification to a National Brand

Related Links

FTG Texas

Flex Technology Group

SOURCE Flex Technology Group

Related Links

http://www.flextg.com

