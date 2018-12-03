Marin County Residents Rally In Defense of California Values

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ICE Out of Marin y Justicia Para Todos, a coalition focused on ending deportations of Marin residents and curtailing local law enforcement's cooperation with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), held a community rally prior to a standing room only Board of Supervisors TRUTH Act Community Forum.

"We recognize the humanity and value of every person who calls Marin their home," said ICE Out of Marin co-chair, Lisa Bennett. "Sheriff Doyle's actions to support ICE are out of step with Marin's values, and as our elected representative we expect him to ensure the freedom and true safety of every person in our community."

More than 25 Marin organizations joined with ICE Out of Marin y Justicia Para Todos, a grassroots coalition of immigrant justice advocates, to request that Marin County Sheriff Robert Doyle cease collaborating with ICE. Sheriff Doyle has transferred 133 people to ICE since 2017. These people are taken directly into ICE custody without ever being released from the secure areas of the jail, which has produced a growing community concern over the impact on the safety and well-being of Marin residents.

Speaking for ICE Out of Marin, Laura Eberly of YWCA San Francisco & Marin called on Sheriff Doyle to immediately end the practices of publicizing personal information of those in the jail's custody, responding to ICE requests for such information, and, most importantly, providing ICE access to the jail and facilitating direct transfers of custody to ICE. Of 41 community members testifying, all but one asked Sheriff Doyle to cease all cooperation with ICE, and many shared deeply personal testimony about the devastating impacts of deportation.

Despite Sheriff Doyle's protestations that "exchanges" in the jail's booking area do not constitute transfers under SB 54, Supervisor Damon Connolly did not parse semantics. "I don't want to see our local officials assist in enforcing a dysfunctional immigration policy for the federal government," he said in closing remarks. "I would like to see further policy change. The warm handoff of a person to ICE in the booking area before the person is released has the effect of an in-custody transfer, in my view…. ICE should conduct its business outside the jurisdiction of the Sheriff, without any help from the Sheriff's office."

Advocates also called on the Board of Supervisors to take a more proactive approach to oversight of the Sheriff's Office, based on their vocal support last year for SB 54, the California Values Act that provides sanctuary protections by prohibiting local law enforcement collaboration with ICE. ICE Out of Marin asked the Board of Supervisors to:

1) Set a goal of ending all deportations from Marin,

2) Establish community oversight of the Sheriff's office,

3) Host quarterly updates on all local cooperation with ICE,

4) Include immigrant justice in the County's Equity Plan.

ICE Out of Marin plans to follow up with Sheriff Doyle and the Board of Supervisors in January to determine next steps on ending local law enforcement's facilitation of deportation in Marin.

For more information, please contact Lisa Bennett, 415 272-4927 or visit

http://www.iceoutofmarin.org.

A video of the complete hearing is archived here:

http://marin.granicus.com/player/clip/9319?view_id=33

Organizations that called for the TRUTH Act Forum:

ICE OUT OF MARIN

A Grassroots Coalition

Lisa Bennett Chair

Email lisabpolitics@gmail.com

Phone (415) 272-4927

ABRIENDO CAMINOS: West Marin Latino Leadership

Socorro Romo

Maria Niggle

Program Co-Directors

(707) 364-3294

sromo@westmarincs.org

CANAL ALLIANCE

Omar Carrera

Executive Director

(415) 306-0423

MULTICULTURAL CENTER OF MARIN

Douglas Mundo

Founder – Executive Director

(415) 526-2486 x302

dmundo@cwcenter.org

THE MARIN ASIAN ADVOCACY PROJECT

Vinh Lu

Project Director

(415) 847-2747

vluu@marinaap.org

CIYJA – California Immigrant Youth Justice Alliance

Yadira Sanchez

Northern California Regional Coordinator

ysanchez@ciyja.org

ILRC – Immigrant Legal Resource Center

Grisel Ruiz

Staff Attorney

415-255-9499 ext. 474

gruiz@ilrc.org

Additional Organizations Supporting the Forum:

10,000 Degrees

ACLU Marin County chapter

African Human Rights Commission

Alcohol Justice

Building Bridges San Rafael

Community Congregational Church of Tiburon

Fair Housing Advocates Northern CA

Fairfax People Power

First Presbyterian San Rafael

Indivisible Marin

Indivisible Sausalito

League of Women Voters

Main Street Moms, Point Reyes

Marin County People Power

Marin Interfaith Council

Marin Peace & Justice Coalition

Marin Rapid Response Network

MV-CAN

¡Presente! Affinity Group

San Rafael Building Bridges

Sanctuary Marin

Sleepy Hollow Presbyterian Church

St. Johns, Ross

SURJ Marin

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Marin

United Marin Rising

West Marin Community Services

West Marin Standing Together Immigration Committee

Youth Leadership Institute

YWCA San Francisco & Marin

Zen Center/Green Gulch

CONTACT Lisa Bennett,

ICE Out of Marin y Justicia Para Todos

415 272-4927 -- lisabpolitics@gmail.com



Juan Prieto,

California Immigrant Youth Justice Alliance

510 414-0953 -- jprieto@ciyja.org

SOURCE ICE Out of Marin y Justicia Para Todos

Related Links

http://www.iceoutofmarin.org

