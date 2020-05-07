Marin Software Announces First Quarter Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN), a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

"Q1 was a challenging environment for all businesses, but our customers were able to leverage the flexibility, transparency and control provided by our solutions to help them respond effectively. Our budget planning tools and automated bidding, combined with features released this quarter like Amazon Dayparting and Automated Rules for social campaigns, helped advertisers to deliver better performance from their search, social and eCommerce campaigns," said Chief Executive Officer Chris Lien.

First Quarter 2020 Business and Product Release Highlights:

Launched Social Pacing Dashboards that enable advertisers to track how their campaigns are performing against a KPI. Customers are able to gain insight into their current results alongside daily expected data based on their target and project's expected timeframe, allowing them to shift more money into better performing campaigns.

Expanded Automated Rules for Social campaigns in MarinOne, allowing advertisers to offload tasks they perform regularly throughout the day, such as checking that they are within budget or that their CPAs, ROIs, or ROAS are within their target KPIs.

Added support for additional Facebook Placements in Marin Social, including Marketplace, Search, and Instagram Explore. As more people spend time on social media during the Covid-19 lockdowns, these new placements offer advertisers new placement options in areas of Facebook that are not overly dominated with competitor advertising.

Launched Dayparting for Amazon Sponsored Products campaigns. Dayparting enables advertisers to bid higher or lower throughout the day, down to 15-minute intervals if desired. In addition, advertisers can daypart campaign schedules by day of week, for example, to bid more aggressively on weekdays versus weekends.

Introduced full campaign management for Amazon Sponsored Brands and Sponsored Display campaigns. Amazon advertisers can now use Marin bulk and automated bidding functionality for each of the Amazon Advertising campaign types.

bulk and automated bidding functionality for each of the Amazon Advertising campaign types. Added reporting for Google Smart Shopping campaigns and improved display of product information, including Product Title.

Added dimensions, custom columns, support for Prominence Metrics, and additional historical data to the Devices grid.

Released several enhancements to MarinOne, including Custom Columns, a complete Bid Strategy Side Panel, and MarinOne Linking Wizard for Google.

Upgraded Marin Tracker offering to support Chrome's latest privacy updates, requiring advertisers to label third-party cookies with "SameSite." This means that Marin Tracker customers can continue to measure cross-site (across multiple domains) where required, with minimal disruption to their current solution.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Updates:

Net revenues totaled $8.7 million , a year-over-year decrease of 36% when compared to $13.4 million in the first quarter of 2019.

, a year-over-year decrease of 36% when compared to in the first quarter of 2019. GAAP loss from operations was ($4.4) million , resulting in a GAAP operating margin of (51%), as compared to a GAAP loss from operations of ($5.1) million and a GAAP operating margin of (38%) for the first quarter of 2019.

, resulting in a GAAP operating margin of (51%), as compared to a GAAP loss from operations of and a GAAP operating margin of (38%) for the first quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP loss from operations was ($3.5) million , resulting in a non-GAAP operating margin of (40%), as compared to a non-GAAP loss from operations of ($3.5) million and a non-GAAP operating margin of (26%) for the first quarter of 2019.

Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below, under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Financial Outlook:

Marin is providing guidance for its second quarter of 2020 as follows:

Forward-Looking Guidance In millions























Range of Estimate







From



To



Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

















Revenues, net

$ 6.0



$ 6.5



Non-GAAP loss from operations



(5.3)





(4.8)





Non-GAAP loss from operations excludes the effects of stock-based compensation, amortization of internally developed software and intangible assets, impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets, capitalization of internally developed software and non-recurring costs associated with restructurings and divestitures.

Additionally, the Company does not reconcile its forward-looking non-GAAP loss from operations, due to variability between revenues and non-cash items such as stock-based compensation. The GAAP loss from operations includes stock-based compensation expense, which is affected by hiring and retention needs, as well as the future price of Marin's stock. As a result, a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures cannot be made without unreasonable effort.

Quarterly Results Conference Call

Marin Software will host a conference call today at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) to review the Company's financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and its outlook for the future. To access the call, please dial (877) 300-8521 in the United States or (412) 317-6026 internationally with reference to the company name and conference title. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139281. Following the completion of the call through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 14, 2020, a recorded replay will be available on the Company's website at http://investor.marinsoftware.com/ and a telephone replay will be available by dialing (844) 512-2921 in the United States or (412) 317-6671 internationally with the recording access code 10142865.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated's (NASDAQ: MRIN) mission is to give advertisers the power to drive higher efficiency and transparency in their paid marketing programs that run on the world's largest publishers. Marin Software provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies to integrate, align, and amplify their digital advertising spend across the web and mobile devices. Marin Software offers a unified SaaS advertising management platform for search, social, and eCommerce advertising. The Company helps digital marketers convert precise audiences, improve financial performance, and make better decisions. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide, Marin Software's technology powers marketing campaigns around the globe. For more information about Marin Software, please visit www.marinsoftware.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Marin uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release. Marin uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating its ongoing operational performance. Marin believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures that Marin uses may differ from measures that other companies may use.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP expenses, measures and net loss per share. Marin defines non-GAAP sales and marketing, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP general and administrative, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP net loss as the respective GAAP balances, adjusted for stock-based compensation, amortization of internally developed software and intangible assets, impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets, non-cash expenses related to debt agreements, capitalization of internally developed software and non-recurring costs associated with restructurings and divestitures. Non-GAAP net loss per share is calculated as non-GAAP net loss divided by the weighted average shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA. Marin defines Adjusted EBITDA as net loss, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, depreciation, amortization of internally developed software and intangible assets, capitalization of internally developed software, impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets, benefit from or provision for income taxes, other income, net and non-recurring costs associated with restructurings and divestitures. These amounts are often excluded by other companies to help investors understand the operational performance of their business. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that Marin believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Marin's business, expectations about our ability to return to growth, impact of investments in product and technology on future operating results, progress on product development efforts, product capabilities and future financial results, including its outlook for the second quarter of 2020. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of certain risk factors, including but not limited to the effects of the recent global outbreak of COVID-19 on demand for our products and services and the amount of digital advertising spend managed by our customers using our products, our ability to maintain or grow sales to new and existing customers; any adverse changes in our relationships with and access to publishers and advertising agencies and strategic business partners; our ability to manage expenses and liquidity and raise additional capital; our ability to maintain or expand our sales and marketing capabilities; our ability to retain and attract qualified management and technical personnel or implement any planned personnel reductions; delays in the release of updates to our product platform or new features or delays in customer deployment of any such updates or features; competitive factors, including but not limited to pricing pressures, entry of new competitors and new applications; quarterly fluctuations in our operating results due to a number of factors; inability to adequately forecast our future revenues, expenses, Adjusted EBITDA, cash flows or other financial metrics; delays, reductions or slower growth in the amount spent on online and mobile advertising and the development of the market for cloud-based software; progress in our efforts to update our software platform; level of usage and advertising spend managed on our platform; our ability to maintain or expand sales of our solutions in channels other than search advertising; any slow-down in the search advertising market generally; any shift in customer digital advertising budgets from search to segments in which we are not as deeply penetrated; the development of the market for digital advertising; acceptance and continued usage of our platform and services by customers and our ability to provide high-quality technical support to our customers; material defects in our platform including those resulting from any updates we introduce to our platform, service interruptions at our single third-party data center or breaches in our security measures; our ability to develop enhancements to our platform; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our ability to manage risks associated with international operations; the impact of fluctuations in currency exchange rates, particularly an increase in the value of the dollar; near term changes in sales of our software services or spend under management may not be immediately reflected in our results due to our subscription business model; adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; and our ability to acquire and integrate other businesses or sell business assets. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in condition, significance, value and effect as well as other risks detailed in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent report on Form 10-K, recent reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, which we may file from time to time, and all of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Any of these risks could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release reflect Marin's expectations as of May 7, 2020. Marin assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Marin Software Incorporated















Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets















(On a GAAP basis)





































March 31,



December 31,

(Unaudited; in thousands, except par value)

2020



2019

Assets:















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 8,583



$ 11,134

Restricted cash



972





971

Accounts receivable, net



7,081





8,939

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



3,085





3,522

Total current assets



19,721





24,566

Property and equipment, net



7,306





8,524

Right-of-use assets, operating leases



12,685





7,705

Intangible assets, net



—





95

Other non-current assets



967





1,403

Total assets

$ 40,679



$ 42,293

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 1,293



$ 1,679

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



6,677





9,010

Operating lease liabilities



6,970





3,786

Total current liabilities



14,940





14,475

Operating lease liabilities, non-current



6,865





5,181

Other long-term liabilities



1,276





1,577

Total liabilities



23,081





21,233

Stockholders' equity:















Common stock, $0.001 par value



7





7

Additional paid-in capital



299,689





299,263

Accumulated deficit



(281,083)





(277,112)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,015)





(1,098)

Total stockholders' equity



17,598





21,060

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 40,679



$ 42,293





















Marin Software Incorporated















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations















(On a GAAP basis)





































Three Months Ended March 31,

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

2020



2019

Revenues, net

$ 8,660



$ 13,448

Cost of revenues



5,345





5,811

Gross profit



3,315





7,637

Operating expenses:















Sales and marketing



2,312





4,634

Research and development



3,437





4,895

General and administrative



1,981





3,221

Total operating expenses



7,730





12,750

Loss from operations



(4,415)





(5,113)

Other income, net



469





540

Loss before provision for income taxes



(3,946)





(4,573)

Provision for income taxes



25





33

Net loss

$ (3,971)



$ (4,606)

Net loss per common share, basic and diluted

$ (0.58)



$ (0.77)

Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted



6,819





5,945





















Marin Software Incorporated















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows















(On a GAAP basis)





































Three Months Ended March 31,

(Unaudited; in thousands)

2020



2019

Operating activities:















Net loss

$ (3,971)



$ (4,606)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation



893





499

Amortization of internally developed software



864





750

Amortization of intangible assets



95





532

Amortization of deferred costs to obtain and fulfill contracts



258





364

Loss on disposals of property and equipment and right-of-use assets



1





14

Unrealized foreign currency losses (gains)



24





(11)

Stock-based compensation expense related to equity awards



446





685

Provision for bad debts



(144)





180

Net change in operating leases



(110)





(116)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



2,032





2,175

Prepaid expenses and other assets



623





(679)

Accounts payable



(380)





(424)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



(2,391)





(1,079)

Net cash used in operating activities



(1,760)





(1,716)

Investing activities:















Purchases of property and equipment



—





(46)

Capitalization of internally developed software



(540)





(482)

Net cash used in investing activities



(540)





(528)

Financing activities:















Payment of principal on finance lease liabilities



(191)





(338)

Employee taxes paid for withheld shares upon equity award settlement



(57)





(91)

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan, net



17





55

Net cash used in financing activities



(231)





(374)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



(19)





(19)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



(2,550)





(2,637)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash:















Beginning of period



12,105





11,503

End of period

$ 9,555



$ 8,866





















Marin Software Incorporated



















































Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Expenses



































































































Three

Months





Three Months Ended





Year Ended





Ended





March 31, 2019



June 30, 2019



September 30, 2019



December 31, 2019





December 31,





March 31,

(Unaudited; in thousands)



















2019





2020

Sales and Marketing (GAAP)

$ 4,634



$ 4,087



$ 3,732



$ 3,383





$ 15,836





$ 2,312

Less Stock-based compensation



(180)





(205)





(155)





(141)







(681)







(110)

Less Amortization of intangible assets



(64)





—





—





—







(64)







—

Less Restructuring related expenses



(157)





(66)





—





(178)







(401)







(50)

Sales and Marketing (Non-GAAP)

$ 4,233



$ 3,816



$ 3,577



$ 3,064





$ 14,690





$ 2,152

Research and Development (GAAP)

$ 4,895



$ 4,660



$ 3,872



$ 4,418





$ 17,845





$ 3,437

Less Stock-based compensation



(281)





(269)





(266)





(209)







(1,025)







(167)

Less Amortization of intangible assets



(234)





(234)





(234)





(173)







(875)







(48)

Plus Capitalization of internally developed software



482





388





1,004





182







2,056







540

Research and Development (Non-GAAP)

$ 4,862



$ 4,545



$ 4,376



$ 4,218





$ 18,001





$ 3,762

General and Administrative (GAAP)

$ 3,221



$ 2,277



$ 2,631



$ 2,317





$ 10,446





$ 1,981

Less Stock-based compensation



(99)





(146)





(105)





(75)







(425)







(75)

General and Administrative (Non-GAAP)

$ 3,122



$ 2,131



$ 2,526



$ 2,242





$ 10,021





$ 1,906

























































Marin Software Incorporated



















































Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures



































































































Three

Months

Ended





Three Months Ended





Year Ended





Three

Months

Ended





March 31, 2019



June 30, 2019



September 30, 2019



December31, 2019





December 31, 2019





March 31, 2020

(Unaudited; in thousands)



























Gross Profit (GAAP)

$ 7,637



$ 6,547



$ 6,161



$ 5,848





$ 26,193





$ 3,315

Plus Stock-based compensation



125





142





127





139







533







94

Plus Amortization of internally developed software



750





955





1,057





1,142







3,904







864

Plus Amortization of intangible assets



234





234





234





173







875







47

Plus Restructuring related expenses



6





—





—





90







96







(7)

Gross Profit (Non-GAAP)

$ 8,752



$ 7,878



$ 7,579



$ 7,392





$ 31,601





$ 4,313

Operating Loss (GAAP)

$ (5,113)



$ (4,477)



$ (4,074)



$ (6,180)





$ (19,844)





$ (4,415)

Plus Impairment of goodwill



—





—





—





1,910







1,910







—

Plus Stock-based compensation



685





762





653





564







2,664







446

Plus Amortization of internally developed software



750





955





1,057





1,142







3,904







864

Plus Amortization of intangible assets



532





468





468





346







1,814







95

Plus Restructuring related expenses



163





66





—





268







497







43

Less Capitalization of internally developed software



(482)





(388)





(1,004)





(182)







(2,056)







(540)

Operating Loss (Non-GAAP)

$ (3,465)



$ (2,614)



$ (2,900)



$ (2,132)





$ (11,111)





$ (3,507)

Net Loss (GAAP)

$ (4,606)



$ (4,003)



$ (3,273)



$ (526)





$ (12,408)





$ (3,971)

Plus Impairment of goodwill



—





—





—





1,910







1,910







—

Plus Stock-based compensation



685





762





653





564







2,664







446

Plus Amortization of internally developed software



750





955





1,057





1,142







3,904







864

Plus Amortization of intangible assets



532





468





468





346







1,814







95

Plus Restructuring related expenses



163





66





—





268







497







43

Less Capitalization of internally developed software



(482)





(388)





(1,004)





(182)







(2,056)







(540)

Less Gain on divestiture of Perfect Audience



—





—





—





(5,064)







(5,064)







—

Net Loss (Non-GAAP)

$ (2,958)



$ (2,140)



$ (2,099)



$ (1,542)





$ (8,739)





$ (3,063)

























































Marin Software Incorporated





















































Calculation of Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share







































































































Three

Months

Ended







Three Months Ended





Year Ended





Three

Months

Ended







March 31, 2019



June 30, 2019



September 30, 2019



December31, 2019





December 31, 2019





March 31, 2020

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)





























Net Loss (Non-GAAP)



$ (2,958)



$ (2,140)



$ (2,099)



$ (1,542)





$ (8,739)





$ (3,063)

Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted





5,945





6,201





6,631





6,705







6,373







6,819

Non-GAAP net loss per common share, basic and diluted



$ (0.50)



$ (0.35)



$ (0.32)



$ (0.23)





$ (1.37)





$ (0.45)



























































Marin Software Incorporated





















































Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA



















































































































Three Months Ended





Year Ended

















March 31, 2019



June 30, 2019



September30, 2019



December 31, 2019





December 31, 2019





March 31, 2020

(Unaudited; in thousands)





























Net Loss



$ (4,606)



$ (4,003)



$ (3,273)



$ (526)





$ (12,408)





$ (3,971)

Depreciation





499





482





494





459







1,934







893

Amortization of internally developed software





750





955





1,057





1,142







3,904







864

Amortization of intangible assets





532





468





468





346







1,814







95

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes





33





58





(161)





(50)







(120)







25

Impairment of goodwill





—





—





—





1,910







1,910







—

Stock-based compensation





685





762





653





564







2,664







446

Capitalization of internally developed software





(482)





(388)





(1,004)





(182)







(2,056)







(540)

Gain on divestiture of Perfect Audience





—





—





—





(5,064)







(5,064)







—

Restructuring related expenses





163





66





—





268







497







43

Other income, net





(540)





(532)





(640)





(540)







(2,252)







(469)

Adjusted EBITDA



$ (2,966)



$ (2,132)



$ (2,406)



$ (1,673)





$ (9,177)





$ (2,614)



























































SOURCE Marin Software

