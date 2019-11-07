Marin Software Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN), a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"In Q3 2019, Marin expanded the number of bid strategies we offer with the addition of Awareness Targeting, Full-Funnel Optimization and Amazon Bidding," said Chris Lien, Chief Executive Officer of Marin Software. "Whether you're focused on driving traffic to your website or app, increasing app downloads or driving sales on Amazon, Marin's solutions help marketers make better bidding decisions, so they can see greater returns from their online advertising investments."

Third Quarter 2019 Business and Product Release Highlights:

Added support for Google's new Impression Share and Impression Rate metrics in Marin Search , giving advertisers better visibility into where their ads appear on the search results page.

, giving advertisers better visibility into where their ads appear on the search results page. Released Awareness Targeting bid strategy to help advertisers drive brand awareness with Google paid search ads.

Launched Full-Funnel Optimization, so that advertisers with longer sales cycles can optimize to upper-funnel leads while factoring in the value of the sale and customer lifetime value.

Added support for Google's Gmail ads placement, giving advertisers extended reach and targeting options.

Added support for Facebook Automatic Placements, giving advertisers the ability to optimize their ads across the entire Facebook family of apps and services (versus manually selecting the placements).

Released automated bidding for Amazon Sponsored Product Ads, complementing Amazon bidding to achieve better performance for Amazon advertisers.

Incorporated "Buy Box" metrics for Amazon allowing Advertisers to adjust their campaigns based on whether they are the default purchase option.

Released an Intelligent Tracking Prevention (ITP) Impact Analysis Tool which estimates missing conversion data due to ITP restrictions, providing customers with the ability to understand the impact of these restrictions.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Updates:

Net revenues totaled $11.7 million , a year-over-year decrease of 11% when compared to $13.2 million in the third quarter of 2018.

, a year-over-year decrease of 11% when compared to in the third quarter of 2018. GAAP loss from operations was ($4.1) million , resulting in a GAAP operating margin of (35%), as compared to a GAAP loss from operations of ($21.7) million and a GAAP operating margin of (165%) for the third quarter of 2018.

, resulting in a GAAP operating margin of (35%), as compared to a GAAP loss from operations of and a GAAP operating margin of (165%) for the third quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP loss from operations was ($2.9) million , resulting in a non-GAAP operating margin of (25%), as compared to a non-GAAP loss from operations of ($4.8) million and a non-GAAP operating margin of (37%) for the third quarter of 2018.

, resulting in a non-GAAP operating margin of (25%), as compared to a non-GAAP loss from operations of and a non-GAAP operating margin of (37%) for the third quarter of 2018. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $10.1 million as of September 30, 2019 , as compared to $11.5 million as of December 31, 2018 .

Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below, under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Financial Outlook:

Marin is providing guidance for its fourth quarter of 2019 as follows:

Forward-Looking Guidance In millions























Range of Estimate







From



To



Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

















Revenues, net

$ 10.4



$ 10.9



Non-GAAP loss from operations



(3.7)





(3.2)





Non-GAAP loss from operations excludes the effects of stock-based compensation, amortization of internally developed software and intangible assets, impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets, capitalization of internally developed software and non-recurring costs associated with restructurings.

Additionally, the Company does not reconcile its forward-looking non-GAAP loss from operations, due to variability between revenues and non-cash items such as stock-based compensation. The GAAP loss from operations includes stock-based compensation expense, which is affected by hiring and retention needs, as well as the future price of Marin's stock. As a result, a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures cannot be made without unreasonable effort.

Quarterly Results Conference Call

Marin Software will host a conference call today at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) to review the Company's financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, and its outlook for the future. To access the call, please dial (855) 327-6837 in the United States or (631) 891-4304 internationally with reference to the company name and conference title. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136572. Following the completion of the call through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 14, 2019, a recorded replay will be available on the Company's website at http://investor.marinsoftware.com/ and a telephone replay will be available by dialing (844) 512-2921 in the United States or (412) 317-6671 internationally with the recording access code 10007869.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated's (NASDAQ: MRIN) mission is to give advertisers the power to drive higher efficiency and transparency in their paid marketing programs that run on the world's largest publishers. Marin Software provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies to integrate, align, and amplify their digital advertising spend across the web and mobile devices. Marin Software offers a unified SaaS advertising management platform for search, social, and eCommerce advertising. The Company helps digital marketers convert precise audiences, improve financial performance, and make better decisions. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide, Marin Software's technology powers marketing campaigns around the globe. For more information about Marin Software, please visit www.marinsoftware.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Marin uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release. Marin uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating its ongoing operational performance. Marin believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures that Marin uses may differ from measures that other companies may use.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP expenses, measures and net loss per share. Marin defines non-GAAP sales and marketing, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP general and administrative, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP net loss as the respective GAAP balances, adjusted for stock-based compensation, amortization of internally developed software and intangible assets, impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets, non-cash expenses related to debt agreements, capitalization of internally developed software and non-recurring costs associated with restructurings. Non-GAAP net loss per share is calculated as non-GAAP net loss divided by the weighted average shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA. Marin defines Adjusted EBITDA as net loss, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, depreciation, amortization of internally developed software and intangible assets, capitalization of internally developed software, impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets, benefit from or provision for income taxes, other income, net and non-recurring costs associated with restructurings. These amounts are often excluded by other companies to help investors understand the operational performance of their business. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that Marin believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

Prior to 2019, Marin also included deferred costs associated with contracts and the related amortization as an adjustment to net loss for the purposes of calculating the non-GAAP financial measures described above, but has updated its definition to no longer include those items. Non-GAAP financial measures for prior periods have been adjusted to conform to current period presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Marin's business, expectations about our ability to return to growth, impact of investments in product and technology on future operating results, progress on product development efforts, product capabilities and future financial results, including its outlook for the fourth quarter of 2019. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of certain risk factors, including but not limited to our ability to maintain or grow sales to new and existing customers; any adverse changes in our relationships with and access to publishers and advertising agencies and strategic business partners; our ability to manage expenses and liquidity and raise additional capital; our ability to maintain or expand our sales and marketing capabilities; our ability to retain and attract qualified management and technical personnel or implement any planned personnel reductions; delays in the release of updates to our product platform or new features; competitive factors, including but not limited to pricing pressures, entry of new competitors and new applications; quarterly fluctuations in our operating results due to a number of factors; inability to adequately forecast our future revenues, expenses, Adjusted EBITDA, cash flows or other financial metrics; delays, reductions or slower growth in the amount spent on online and mobile advertising and the development of the market for cloud-based software; progress in our efforts to update our software platform; level of usage and advertising spend managed on our platform; our ability to maintain or expand sales of our solutions in channels other than search advertising; any slow-down in the search advertising market generally; any shift in customer digital advertising budgets from search to segments in which we are not as deeply penetrated; the development of the market for digital advertising; acceptance and continued usage of our platform and services by customers and our ability to provide high-quality technical support to our customers; material defects in our platform including those resulting from any updates we introduce to our platform, service interruptions at our single third-party data center or breaches in our security measures; our ability to develop enhancements to our platform; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our ability to manage risks associated with international operations; the impact of fluctuations in currency exchange rates, particularly an increase in the value of the dollar; near term changes in sales of our software services or spend under management may not be immediately reflected in our results due to our subscription business model; adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; and our ability to acquire and integrate other businesses or sell business assets. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in condition, significance, value and effect as well as other risks detailed in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent report on Form 10-K, recent reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, which we may file from time to time, and all of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Any of these risks could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release reflect Marin's expectations as of November 7, 2019. Marin assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Marin Software Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (On a GAAP basis)





















September 30,



December 31,

(Unaudited; in thousands, except par value)

2019



2018

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 9,167



$ 10,210

Restricted cash



971





1,293

Accounts receivable, net



9,258





12,906

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



3,949





4,642

Total current assets



23,345





29,051

Property and equipment, net



9,763





11,815

Right-of-use assets, operating leases



8,641





—

Goodwill



1,868





1,943

Intangible assets, net



470





1,938

Other non-current assets



1,508





2,045

Total assets

$ 45,595



$ 46,792

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 1,908



$ 2,699

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



10,721





10,632

Operating lease liabilities



4,294





—

Total current liabilities



16,923





13,331

Operating lease liabilities, non-current



5,696





—

Other long-term liabilities



2,098





4,090

Total liabilities



24,717





17,421

Stockholders' equity:















Common stock, $0.001 par value



7





6

Additional paid-in capital



298,553





295,116

Accumulated deficit



(276,595)





(264,713)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,087)





(1,038)

Total stockholders' equity



20,878





29,371

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 45,595



$ 46,792





















Marin Software Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (On a GAAP basis)





































Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

2019



2018



2019



2018

Revenues, net

$ 11,728



$ 13,153



$ 37,652



$ 42,806

Cost of revenues



5,567





6,459





17,307





20,994

Gross profit



6,161





6,694





20,345





21,812

Operating expenses































Sales and marketing



3,732





5,296





12,453





18,831

Research and development



3,872





5,471





13,427





17,443

General and administrative



2,631





2,921





8,129





10,064

Impairment of goodwill



—





14,740





—





14,740

Total operating expenses



10,235





28,428





34,009





61,078

Loss from operations



(4,074)





(21,734)





(13,664)





(39,266)

Other income, net



640





336





1,712





1,008

Loss before (benefit from) provision for income taxes



(3,434)





(21,398)





(11,952)





(38,258)

(Benefit from) provision for income taxes



(161)





96





(70)





624

Net loss

$ (3,273)



$ (21,494)



$ (11,882)



$ (38,882)

Net loss per common share, basic and diluted

$ (0.49)



$ (3.71)



$ (1.90)



$ (6.75)

Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted



6,631





5,787





6,262





5,763





































Marin Software Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (On a GAAP basis)





















Nine Months Ended September 30,

(Unaudited; in thousands)

2019



2018

Operating activities















Net loss

$ (11,882)



$ (38,882)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:















Impairment of goodwill



—





14,740

Depreciation



1,475





2,185

Amortization of internally developed software



2,762





2,871

Amortization of intangible assets



1,468





1,939

Loss on disposals of property and equipment and right-of-use assets



13





3

Amortization of deferred costs to obtain and fulfill contracts



1,240





1,624

Unrealized foreign currency gains



(52)





(12)

Stock-based compensation expense related to equity awards



2,100





2,933

Provision for bad debts



(47)





(194)

Net change in operating leases



(421)





—

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



3,728





3,773

Prepaid expenses and other assets



1





(824)

Accounts payable



(774)





(751)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



737





(181)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



348





(10,776)

Investing activities















Purchases of property and equipment



(92)





(580)

Proceeds from disposals of property and equipment



—





3

Capitalization of internally developed software



(1,874)





(1,693)

Net cash used in investing activities



(1,966)





(2,270)

Financing activities















Proceeds from issuance of common shares through at-the-market offering, net of offering costs



1,504





—

Payment of principal on finance lease liabilities



(986)





(971)

Employee taxes paid for withheld shares upon equity award settlement



(295)





(137)

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan, net



123





249

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



346





(859)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



(93)





(242)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



(1,365)





(14,147)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash















Beginning of period



11,503





28,837

End of period

$ 10,138



$ 14,690





















Marin Software Incorporated Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Expenses









































































Three Months Ended





Year Ended





Three Months Ended





March 31, 2018



June 30, 2018



September

30, 2018



December 31, 2018





December 31, 2018





March 31, 2019



June 30, 2019



September

30, 2019

(Unaudited; in thousands)



































Sales and Marketing (GAAP)

$ 7,381



$ 6,154



$ 5,296



$ 4,594





$ 23,425





$ 4,634



$ 4,087



$ 3,732

Less Stock-based compensation



(240)





(271)





(181)





(265)







(957)







(180)





(205)





(155)

Less Amortization of intangible assets



(213)





(184)





(130)





(131)







(658)







(64)





—





—

Less Restructuring related expenses



(497)





(48)





(113)





(169)







(827)







(157)





(66)





—

Sales and Marketing (Non-GAAP)

$ 6,431



$ 5,651



$ 4,872



$ 4,029





$ 20,983





$ 4,233



$ 3,816



$ 3,577

Research and Development (GAAP)

$ 6,155



$ 5,817



$ 5,471



$ 5,007





$ 22,450





$ 4,895



$ 4,660



$ 3,872

Less Stock-based compensation



(339)





(314)





(339)





(406)







(1,398)







(281)





(269)





(266)

Less Amortization of intangible assets



(237)





(234)





(234)





(233)







(938)







(234)





(234)





(234)

Less Restructuring related expenses



(115)





—





—





—







(115)







—





—





—

Plus Capitalization of internally developed software



693





602





398





436







2,129







482





388





1,004

Research and Development (Non-GAAP)

$ 6,157



$ 5,871



$ 5,296



$ 4,804





$ 22,128





$ 4,862



$ 4,545



$ 4,376

General and Administrative (GAAP)

$ 3,377



$ 3,766



$ 2,921



$ 3,049





$ 13,113





$ 3,221



$ 2,277



$ 2,631

Less Stock-based compensation



(245)





(273)





(195)





(164)







(877)







(99)





(146)





(105)

Less Amortization of intangible assets



(3)





—





—





—







(3)







—





—





—

Less Restructuring related expenses



(111)





(36)





(11)





—







(158)







—





—





—

General and Administrative (Non-GAAP)

$ 3,018



$ 3,457



$ 2,715



$ 2,885





$ 12,075





$ 3,122



$ 2,131



$ 2,526







































































