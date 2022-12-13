Marine biotechnology market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global marine biotechnology market size is expected to grow by USD 4,370.04 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.85% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for the largest share of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Marine Biotechnology Market 2023-2027

Global marine biotechnology market - Parent market analysis

Technavio categorizes the global marine biotechnology market as a part of the life science tools and services market, which covers products and companies that are engaged in R&D of several product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, accessories, and consumables. The market also covers life sciences-related services, including contract research, contract manufacturing, and contract sales.

Global marine biotechnology market - Five forces

The global marine biotechnology market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global marine biotechnology market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on the penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global marine biotechnology market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, application, and region.

The healthcare products segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The prevalence of chronic diseases is increasing across the world. These diseases require high-quality treatments. Hence, the production of pharmaceutical ingredients using bioactive substances is expected to increase. As a result, several clinical trials and advances in marine-derived compounds are anticipated in the healthcare segment. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global marine biotechnology market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global marine biotechnology market.

North America will account for 35% of the global marine biotechnology market during the forecast period. The US is the leading market in the region owing to the presence of large pharmaceutical companies that depend on marine biotechnology products to develop new drugs. The country also has several marine biotechnology research centers that are involved in marine-related research. These factors will drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Global marine biotechnology market – Market dynamics

Key factors driving market growth

The increase in demand for secondary metabolites from marine microorganisms is driving the market growth. Secondary metabolites are compounds with varied chemical structures. These compounds are used in various industries, such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food, agriculture, and farming.

from marine microorganisms is driving the market growth. Secondary metabolites are compounds with varied chemical structures. These compounds are used in various industries, such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food, agriculture, and farming. Secondary metabolites that are produced from marine microorganisms exhibit antibacterial, antimalarial, antifungal, and cytotoxic properties, which is increasing their demand.

As marine microorganisms have significant biological and chemical diversity, they have become a major source for producing secondary metabolites. This, in turn, has increased the demand for marine biotechnology.

Recent trends influencing the market

Increasing concerns about climate change are a key trend in the market.

are a key trend in the market. The rise in consumption of fossil fuels has increased GHG emissions, which are harmful to the environment. Hence, the focus on using renewable energy sources has increased.

With the help of marine biotechnology, enzymes, microorganisms, and algal biomass can be used to reduce carbon emissions. For example, the macromolecular paraffinic hydrocarbons in algae are a carbon sink, which helps remove carbon dioxide from the carbon cycle.

Hence, the rising concerns about climate change will increase the adoption of marine biotechnology, which, in turn, will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Legal and ethical issues associated with marine biotechnology are challenging market growth.

are challenging market growth. The long-term effects of biotechnology products are not widely known, which affects their adoption.

Moreover, the study of organisms and resources from different countries is a challenge for scientists due to international disputes.

Hence, the legal and ethical issues associated with marine biotechnology can affect the growth of the market in a negative manner during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this marine biotechnology market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the marine biotechnology market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the marine biotechnology market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the marine biotechnology market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of marine biotechnology market vendors

The marine pharmaceuticals market size is expected to grow by USD 1.56 billion with a CAGR of 7.73% between 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by product (oncology, cardiovascular, anti-infectives, and others) and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)).

size is expected to grow by with a CAGR of 7.73% between 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by product (oncology, cardiovascular, anti-infectives, and others) and geography ( , , , and Rest of World (ROW)). The animal biotechnology market size is expected to grow by USD 3.26 billion with a CAGR of 2.82% between 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by product (drug, vaccine, diagnostic test, and others) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

Marine Biotechnology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 163 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,370.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.27 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors AKER BIOMARINE AS, AlgaEnergy SA, Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, CoDo International Ltd., Cyanotech Corp., FMC Corp., Geomarine Biotechnologies, Glyco Mar Ltd., J M Huber Corp., KD Pharma Group SA, Marinomed Biotech AG, Marinova Pty Ltd., Marshall Marine Products, New England Biolabs Inc., PharmaMar SA, Prolume Ltd., Air Liquide SA, and Lonza Group Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's health care market reports

