Marine Coatings Market Recorded a 4.50% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021, Evolving Opportunities with Akzo Nobel NV & BASF SE - Technavio

Aug 24, 2022, 09:35 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The marine coatings market size is set to grow by USD 4.25 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.73% according to Technavio. Also, the market recorded a 4.50% Y-O-Y growth rate in 2021. The marine coatings market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, Baril Coatings USA, Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd., Endura Coatings, Hempel AS, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., Orkla ASA, PPG Industries Inc., and The Sherwin-Williams Co. are some of the major market participants.
To know about the vendor offerings - Request a free sample report.
Our marine coatings market report covers the following areas:
- Drivers - The growth of the shipbuilding industry, increase in marine trading and logistics activities & production of mechanical parts with an increased lifespan for marine will offer immense growth opportunities.
- Challenges - The fluctuating raw material prices will challenge the growth of the market participants.
- To know more about the market dynamics - Click Now!
- Application
- Coastal
- Deep Sea
- Containers
- Offshore House
- Others
- Type
- Anti-corrosive
- Anti-fouling
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
- Revenue Generating Segment - The marine coatings market share growth by the coastal segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is influenced by government support for the development of coastal shipping infrastructure.
- Regional Highlights - 81% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the marine coatings market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions.
To know about the contribution of each segment - Grab a FREE Sample Now!
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist marine coatings market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the marine coatings market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the marine coatings market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of marine coatings market vendors
The competitive scenario provided in the Marine Coatings Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Marine Coatings Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!
- The coating agents for synthetic leather market share is expected to increase by USD 207.38 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 7.12%.
- The emulsifier market share is expected to increase by USD 3.14 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.68%.
|
Marine Coatings Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 4.25 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.50
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 81%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, US, and Belgium
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, Baril Coatings USA, Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd., Endura Coatings, Hempel AS, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., Orkla ASA, PPG Industries Inc., and The Sherwin-Williams Co.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
Browse for Technavio "Materials Market" Research Reports
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis – Specialty chemicals
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Coastal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Coastal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Coastal - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Deepsea - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Deepsea - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Deepsea - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Containers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Containers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Containers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Offshore house - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Offshore house - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Offshore house - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Application
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 28: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 29: Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Anti-corrosive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Anti-corrosive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Anti-corrosive - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Anti-fouling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: Anti-fouling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Anti-fouling - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type
7 Market Segmentation by Chemistry
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 37: Chemistry - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Chemistry
- Exhibit 38: Comparison by Chemistry
- 7.3 Epoxy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 39: Epoxy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Epoxy - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Polyurethane - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 41: Polyurethane - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Polyurethane - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Chemistry
- Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Chemistry
8 Customer landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 47: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 48: Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 49: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 50: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 51: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 9.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 55: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 57: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 58: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 9.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 59: Key leading countries
- 9.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 61: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 10.3 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 62: Vendor landscape
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 63: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 64: Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 65: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 66: Market positioning of vendors
- 12.3 Akzo Nobel NV
- Exhibit 67: Akzo Nobel NV - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Akzo Nobel NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 69: Akzo Nobel NV - Key news
- Exhibit 70: Akzo Nobel NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 71: Akzo Nobel NV - Segment focus
- 12.4 BASF SE
- Exhibit 72: BASF SE - Overview
- Exhibit 73: BASF SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 74: BASF SE - Key news
- Exhibit 75: BASF SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: BASF SE - Segment focus
- 12.5 Baril Coatings USA
- Exhibit 77: Baril Coatings USA - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Baril Coatings USA - Product and service
- Exhibit 79: Baril Coatings USA - Key offerings
- 12.6 Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd.
- Exhibit 80: Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 81: Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 82: Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 83: Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 84: Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.7 Endura Coatings
- Exhibit 85: Endura Coatings - Overview
- Exhibit 86: Endura Coatings - Product and service
- Exhibit 87: Endura Coatings - Key offerings
- 12.8 Hempel AS
- Exhibit 88: Hempel AS - Overview
- Exhibit 89: Hempel AS - Product and service
- Exhibit 90: Hempel AS - Key news
- Exhibit 91: Hempel AS - Key offerings
- 12.9 Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 92: Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 93: Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 94: Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 95: Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.10 Orkla ASA
- Exhibit 96: Orkla ASA - Overview
- Exhibit 97: Orkla ASA - Business segments
- Exhibit 98: Orkla ASA - Key news
- Exhibit 99: Orkla ASA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 100: Orkla ASA - Segment focus
- 12.11 PPG Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 101: PPG Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 102: PPG Industries Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 103: PPG Industries Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 104: PPG Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 105: PPG Industries Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.12 The Sherwin-Williams Co.
- Exhibit 106: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 107: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 108: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 109: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 110: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 111: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 112: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 113: Information sources
- 13.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 114: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article