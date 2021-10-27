Marine Coatings Market Size to Grow by USD 4.25 Bn from 2020 to 2025 | Growth of Shipbuilding Industry to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Oct 27, 2021, 08:45 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marine Coatings Market by Type (Anti-corrosive, Anti-fouling, and Others), Market Landscape (Epoxy, Polyurethane, and Others), Application (Coastal, Deepsea, Containers, Offshore house, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the marine coatings market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 4.25 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
The growth of the shipbuilding industry and increase in marine trading and logistics activities are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as fluctuating raw material prices will challenge market growth.
The marine coatings market report is segmented by type (anti-corrosive, anti-fouling, and others), market landscape (epoxy, polyurethane, and others), application (coastal, deepsea, containers, offshore house, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). APAC will be the leading region with 81% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Japan are the key markets for marine coatings in APAC.
Some Companies Mentioned
- Akzo Nobel NV
- BASF SE
- Baril Coatings USA
- Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd.
- Endura Coatings
|
Marine Coatings Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 4.25 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.50
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 81%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, US, and Belgium
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, Baril Coatings USA, Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd., Endura Coatings, Hempel AS, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., Orkla ASA, PPG Industries Inc., and The Sherwin-Williams Co.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
