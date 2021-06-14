Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation Awards $9.2 Million in Scholarships, Appoints New President and CEO

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation announced it will award more than $9.2 million in academic scholarships to over 2,500 children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen for the 2021-2022 academic year. This historic announcement comes as the Scholarship Foundation appoints Ted Probert as its new President and CEO.

"I'm humbled and honored to lead the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation into its next chapter," said Ted Probert. "For nearly 60 years, the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation has kept its promise to never leave the child of a Marine behind. I strongly support this commitment and look forward to working with this extraordinary team to broaden our reach and impact."

Ted joined the Scholarship Foundation in 2018 as the Executive Vice President, Development. Serving in the Marine Corps Reserves for 21 years, he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 2014. Ted brings over 29 years of development experience to the Scholarship Foundation, highlighted by his time at Phillips Exeter Academy as both campaign director for The Exeter Initiatives, which raised $352 million, and the Director of Institutional Advancement.

"The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation is stronger today than at any time in its nearly 60-year history," said Chairman of the Board and 37th Commandant of the Marine Corps, General Robert B. Neller. "Ted Probert has a strong proven track record of tirelessly working to accomplish the Scholarship Foundation's mission of helping the children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen who serve with Marines to get advanced education and training. We are excited and confident that his passion for the Scholarship Foundation, leadership, vision, and experience will allow the Scholarship Foundation to continue to grow and have an even greater impact for the Marine and Navy families we serve."

A financial need-based scholarship, the Scholarship Foundation's recipients reflect the diversity characteristic of the United States Marine Corps: students from all walks of life who are destined for leadership and service in a variety of professional fields. Scholarship Foundation recipients are top-tier scholars with a 90% overall graduation rate, well above national performance averages. Notably, 40% of recipients are first-generation college students and 45% pursue STEM degrees.

Messages of gratitude have poured in from recipients who are glad to be moving forward after a challenging year. "You have allowed me to focus on the most important aspect of college, learning, without the burden of student loans," said Jake Lane, a rising junior at the University of Michigan and son of a veteran Marine. "I am eternally grateful for your kind-hearted and generous spirit and one day hope to change someone's life in the way you have changed mine."

About the Scholarship Foundation: Established in 1962, the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation is the Nation's oldest and largest provider of need-based scholarships for military children. Since its inception, the Scholarship Foundation has provided nearly 50,000 scholarships worth $155 million to the children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen. For more information on the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, please visit www.mcsf.org.

