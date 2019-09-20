Marine Debris Collection Event

During the event, volunteers collected 660 pounds pounds of materials. See photos and collection results below.

These marine debris collection events are designed to clean up waste material and litter to enhance and protect our irreplaceable natural marine environment and local economies.

For additional information contact Gene Jones at (850) 386-6280 work, (850) 459-9090 cell or by email: gene@swixusa.org.

SOURCE Southern Waste Information eXchange, Inc.

Related Links

http://southernwasteinformationexchange.com

