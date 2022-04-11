Marine Electronics Market - 43% of Growth to Originate from North America | Evolving Opportunities with Furuno Electric Co. Ltd. & Garmin Ltd | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Apr 11, 2022, 06:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marine Electronics Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, drivers, and challenges. The marine electronics market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.42 billion from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 5.04% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 43% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for marine electronics in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC, South America, and MEA regions.
For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a free sample now!
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the increase in adoption of gps systems, the growing focus on improving marine transportation safety, and the rise in seaborne trade. However, the high cost associated with sonar systems is hindering the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The marine electronics market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.
Company Profiles
The marine electronics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market. The marine electronics market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Furuno Electric Co. Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Navico, Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, thyssenkrupp AG, and Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc. The marine electronics market forecast report by Technavio offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Few companies with key offerings
- Furuno Electric Co. Ltd. - The company manufactures marine electronics products such as multibeam sonar and compass.
- Garmin Ltd. - The company manufactures marine electronics products such as sonar black boxes, radars, and others.
- Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - The company manufactures marine electronics products through its Kongsberg Maritime segment.
- Navico - The company offers marine electronics products such as Simrad Radars and Simrad GPS Display
- Northrop Grumman Corp - The company manufactures marine electronics products through its subsidiary, Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine.
- To know about all major vendors with their key offerings - Download a free sample now!
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Segmentation Analysis
- By Product, the market is classified as sonar systems, radars, and GPS tracking devices
- By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA.
To know about the contribution of each segment - Download a free sample now!
Related Reports
- The stadium lighting market share is expected to increase by USD 114.4 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%. Download a free sample now!
- The tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market share is expected to increase by USD 224.52 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8%. Download a free sample now!
|
Marine Electronics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.04%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1.42 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.42
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 43%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Furuno Electric Co. Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Navico, Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, thyssenkrupp AG, and Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Sonar systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Radars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- GPS tracking devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.
- Garmin Ltd.
- Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
- Navico
- Northrop Grumman Corp.
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- Teledyne Technologies Inc.
- Thales Group
- thyssenkrupp AG
- Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article