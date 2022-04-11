Marine Electronics Market - 43% of Growth to Originate from North America | Evolving Opportunities with Furuno Electric Co. Ltd. & Garmin Ltd | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increase in adoption of gps systems, the growing focus on improving marine transportation safety, and the rise in seaborne trade. However, the high cost associated with sonar systems is hindering the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The marine electronics market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Company Profiles

The marine electronics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market. The marine electronics market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Furuno Electric Co. Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Navico, Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, thyssenkrupp AG, and Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc. The marine electronics market forecast report by Technavio offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Few companies with key offerings

Furuno Electric Co. Ltd. - The company manufactures marine electronics products such as multibeam sonar and compass.

The company manufactures marine electronics products such as multibeam sonar and compass. Garmin Ltd. - The company manufactures marine electronics products such as sonar black boxes, radars, and others.

The company manufactures marine electronics products such as sonar black boxes, radars, and others. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - The company manufactures marine electronics products through its Kongsberg Maritime segment.

The company manufactures marine electronics products through its Kongsberg Maritime segment. Navico - The company offers marine electronics products such as Simrad Radars and Simrad GPS Display

The company offers marine electronics products such as Simrad Radars and Simrad GPS Display Northrop Grumman Corp - The company manufactures marine electronics products through its subsidiary, Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine.

The company manufactures marine electronics products through its subsidiary, Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Segmentation Analysis

By Product , the market is classified as sonar systems, radars, and GPS tracking devices

, the market is classified as sonar systems, radars, and GPS tracking devices By Geography, the market is classified as North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA.



Marine Electronics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.04% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.42 Performing market contribution North America at 43% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Furuno Electric Co. Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Navico, Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, thyssenkrupp AG, and Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Sonar systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Radars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

GPS tracking devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.

Garmin Ltd.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Navico

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Thales Group

thyssenkrupp AG

Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

