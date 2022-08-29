Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Research Report by Technavio predicts USD 119.18 Mn growth | APAC to have a significant share

Key Segments

The marine engine monitoring system market is segmented by application (propulsion and auxiliary).

The demand for marine engine monitoring systems for propulsion engines has been significant in the market. The segment is driven by benefits associated with the use of marine engine monitoring systems in propulsion engines such as reduced fuel consumption, improved planning of maintenance, reduced risk of engine damage, and others. In addition, the ongoing development of intelligent propulsion engines for marine vessels will further aid in the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Regional Growth Analysis

The global marine engine monitoring system market is analyzed across five regions — APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

APAC is currently the dominating region, occupying 53% of the global market share. The rise in seaborne trade and the increasing demand for new container vessels and tankers are driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, increasing government support to support the development of the marine industry in emerging markets will further aid in the growth of the marine engine monitoring system market in APAC.

Market Dynamics

The marine engine monitoring system market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing number of naval vessels owing to uncertainties in APAC, the Middle East, and Russia. Countries across APAC, the Middle East, and Russia are rethinking their defense strategies due to some uncertainties across borders. This is increasing investments in sea-based defense and maritime security. For instance, in July 2018, Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, announced the country's plans to add 26 new ships by the end of the year. Many such defense plans are expected to increase the demand for marine engines over the forecast period, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Vendor Landscape

The marine engine monitoring system market is fragmented. The market is highly capital-intensive and poses a stiff challenge for the local players. Small players find it difficult to compete with international vendors in terms of quality, features, functionalities, and services. With the introduction of products with new features and innovative technologies such as autonomous ships, big data analytics, and others, the competition is expected to intensify.

Here are some of the products offered by key vendors:

ABB Ltd.: The company offers marine engine monitoring systems such as Cylmate Pressure Transducer PFPL203, Cylmate angle transducer PMVG21, and Cylmate controller PFPA202.

Applied Satellite Technology Ltd.: The company offers marine engine monitoring systems such as iVMS, VMS Plus, IRIS, and iRAMS Telemetry.

Caterpillar Inc.: The company offers marine engine monitoring systems such as Cat Marine Digital Services, Cat Asset Intelligence, and Cat Remote Fleet Vision.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the marine engine monitoring system market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.92% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 119.18 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.1 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Applied Satellite Technology Ltd., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Caterpillar Inc., CMR Group, Cummins Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, Jason Marine Group Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., NORIS Group GmbH, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Siemens Energy AG, and Wartsila Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Propulsion - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Auxiliary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ABB Ltd.

10.4 Applied Satellite Technology Ltd.

10.5 Caterpillar Inc.

10.6 Emerson Electric Co.

10.7 Hyundai Heavy Industries Group

10.8 Jason Marine Group Ltd.

10.9 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

10.10 Porsche Automobil Holding SE

10.11 Siemens Energy AG

10.12 Wartsila Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

