Marine Enzymes Market Size to Grow by USD 47.54 Million, Vendors to Deploy Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The marine enzymes market size is expected to grow by USD 47.54 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read Free Sample Report

Marine Enzymes Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Marine Enzymes Market 2022-2026

The marine enzymes market is concentrated, with small- and medium-sized companies that are marketing their products with novel applications of enzymes to increase the efficiency of the manufacturing process and production. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The bigger companies are backed by strong financials, considerable market experience, and strong supply and distribution networks spread across the world. They are increasing their investments for facility expansion and acquiring companies with innovative products to expand their portfolios. New product launches are also a key trend being, as companies look to increase their customer base.

Marine Enzymes Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Food and Beverages: The food and beverages segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Several enzymes, such as proteases, lipases, and carbohydrates, are used for various applications in the food and beverage industry.



Medicine



Nutraceutical



Cosmetics



Others

Geography

APAC: APAC will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing demand for food enzymes. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. China and India are the key countries for the marine enzymes market in APAC.

China and India are the key countries for the marine enzymes market in APAC.

North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Marine Enzymes Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the marine enzymes market include Antozyme Biotech Pvt. Ltd., ArcticZymes Technologies ASA, BioLume Inc., Dash Corp., Koninklijke DSM NV, Novo Nordisk AS, Novozymes AS, and Revelations Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Market trends such as recent advances in enzyme technology are likely to support the market. However, factors such as complex production process may threaten the growth of the market.

Marine Enzymes Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist marine enzymes market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the marine enzymes market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the marine enzymes market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of marine enzymes market vendors

Marine Calcium Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The high degree of availability is driving market growth. Oceans are rich in biological resources, and calcium is an important mineral constituent of marine life. The main sources of calcium from the oceans include fishbones, shellfish and crustacean shells, and coral and seaweed.

Bioethanol Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The increasing demand for the continuous supply of clean fuel is driving the bioethanol market growth. Globally, the uncertainty in energy security, fuel prices, and the continued rise in emission levels have driven the preference for alternative fuels. The demand for clean fuels is increasing, especially in various industries, as they help reduce carbon emission levels.

Marine Enzymes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.02% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 47.54 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.72 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Antozyme Biotech Pvt. Ltd., ArcticZymes Technologies ASA, BioLume Inc., Dash Corp., Koninklijke DSM NV, Novo Nordisk AS, Novozymes AS, and Revelations Biotech Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

