Marine Layer Readies For The Return of Retail with Omnichannel

BOSTON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NewStore , the essential omnichannel store solution, today announced Marine Layer has officially implemented the NewStore Omnichannel Platform in its 46 U.S. retail locations. The established and loved casual apparel brand is now offering its customers a seamless omnichannel experience across digital and physical, with core capabilities such as mobile checkout, endless aisle, and ship-from-store.

Marine Layer set out on the path to a better omnichannel experience in mid-2020. It believed the customer experience, inventory optimization, and associate mobility enabled by the NewStore platform would be essential to the business' continued growth and profitability. Even in the face of an unprecedented retail environment and a critical holiday season, it was committed to developing, iterating, and testing its retail systems in order to deliver its customers an end-to-end omnichannel experience in early 2021.

"Our business is built on a commitment to our customers and a belief that we need to get them the product they want, in the channel they want, with as little friction as possible. So we made the decision last year to turn a very difficult year into an opportunity. That meant going all in on complete cross-channel inventory flexibility, ship from store, endless aisle, and a better in-store experience to become a true omnichannel organization," said Adam Lynch, COO, Marine Layer. "NewStore has been a great partner the last six months. We're launching the entire platform on-time across our full store fleet. We are confident it was the right investment at the right time, and know it will benefit our business and our customers."

"Marine Layer has demonstrated exceptional resiliency and dedication to its omnichannel journey," said Stephan Schambach, Founder & CEO, NewStore. "There is still much uncertainty in retail, but Marine Layer is ready for the new normal and poised to continue its pre-pandemic growth trajectory. Our turnkey store solution, with POS, OMS, inventory, and fulfillment, will support the brand for the next decade and beyond."

About NewStore

NewStore is the essential omnichannel store solution for global brands. The company delivers Omnichannel-as-a-Service with the first platform combining POS, order management, clienteling, and inventory. Store operations from endless aisle to mobile checkout to fulfillment are possible with just two remarkably intuitive iPhone apps. NewStore customers include brands such as Burton Snowboards, Decathlon, GANNI, Goorin Bros, Marine Layer, Outdoor Voices, and UNTUCKit. It is backed by General Catalyst, Activant Capital, and Salesforce Ventures. Learn more at www.newstore.com .

SOURCE NewStore, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.newstore.com

