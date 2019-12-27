Marine Lighting Market Outlook, 2027 - Price Fluctuations of Raw Materials May Hamper Market Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marine Lighting - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Marine Lighting market accounted for $311.49 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $587.28 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.3 % during the forecast period.



Increasing seaborne trade activities, growth of shipbuilding industry, and growing demand for cruise & commercial ships are the factors driving the market growth. However, price fluctuations of raw materials may hamper the market growth.



By Application, compartment and utility segment is constantly enhancing during forecast period due to its significance in commercial vessels applications. These lights are practical and ordered by guidelines to be made of blast confirmation materials. Commercial ships and container ships are the major users of compartment & utility lights.



Based on Geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to factors such as rising global trade and high demand of for commercial ships.



Some of the key players profiled in the Marine Lighting market include Foresti & Saurdi, Hella, NJZ Lighting Technology, West Marine, Signify, Taco Marine, Osram GmbH, Lumitec, Britmar Marine, Ajmera Electrotech, Techno Marine Corporation, Savage Marine, Lumishore, Koito, and Ushio Lighting.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Marine Lighting Market, By Ship Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Commercial Ship

5.3 Passenger Ship

5.4 Yacht



6 Global Marine Lighting Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Decorative Lights

6.3 Functional Lights



7 Global Marine Lighting Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fluorescent

7.3 LED

7.4 Xenon

7.5 Halogen

7.6 Other Technologies



8 Global Marine Lighting Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Navigation Lights

8.3 Docking Lights

8.4 Compartment and Utility Lights

8.5 Reading Lights

8.6 Dome Lights

8.7 Safety Lights

8.8 Inboard Lighting



9 Global Marine Lighting Market, By End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Civil Use

9.2.1 Cargo Ship

9.2.2 Fishing Boat

9.3 Military Use

9.4 Other End Users



10 Global Marine Lighting Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Foresti & Saurdi

12.2 Hella

12.3 NJZ Lighting Technology

12.4 West Marine

12.5 Signify

12.6 Taco Marine

12.7 Osram GmbH

12.8 Lumitec

12.9 Britmar Marine

12.10 Ajmera Electrotech

12.11 Techno Marine Corporation

12.12 Savage Marine

12.13 Lumishore

12.14 Koito

12.15 Ushio Lighting



