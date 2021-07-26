Marine Online's Proven Track Record in Second Hand Markets

SINGAPORE, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newbuildings though are popular because of lowered rates, major carriers remain hesitant due to the industry's volatile movements. With dry bulk market expected to recover, second hand vessels are certainly safer approaches. Marine Online's expertise in vessel sales and purchase include understanding the latest market sentiments, which spells increased demand in certain ship types. Its team of experienced professionals provide real-time information, enabling buyers and sellers to make informed decisions. Buyers concerned with vessel conditions can also tap onto Marine Online's network of authorised service providers to conduct inspections upon a successful transaction.

Bharat Bahl, Marine Online's Sales and Purchase Manager highlighted: "Considering timing and size determine the vessel's real value, we are always ready to advise clients on which is the best make that would best serve their business needs. At Marine Online, our role is to help businesses navigate the market challenges by providing updated industry happenings, including assisting with negotiations."

Marine Online is a client-centric platform providing maritime professionals with effective vessel sales and purchase solutions. To date, Marine Online has transacted for both buyers and sellers worldwide including Indonesia, China, Singapore and Vietnam.

