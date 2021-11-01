Marine Propulsion Engine Market Size to Grow by USD 1.34 bn | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Market Drivers and Challenges

The report identifies the increase in maritime trade and fleet size as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, other factors including the growth in demand for naval vessels and surge in use of LNG as marine fuel will further accelerate the growth of the market. However, challenges including the MARPOL regulations, volatility in crude oil and natural gas prices and low demand and oversupply of marine vessels will impede the market growth.

Market Segmentation

The marine propulsion engine market is segmented as:

By Type

o Diesel

o Gas

o APAC

o Europe

o North America

o MEA

o South America

The diesel type segment led the market share in 2020 and will continue to retain its dominance in the market. In terms of geography, 69% of the growth will originate from APAC. China, Japan, and South Korea will emerge as the key revenue-generating economies of this region. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Market Scope

The marine propulsion engine market covers the following areas:

Marine Propulsion Engine Market Sizing

Marine Propulsion Engine Market Forecast

Marine Propulsion Engine Market Analysis



Companies Mentioned

AB Volvo

BAE Systems Plc

Beta Marine Ltd.

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

General Electric Co.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Rolls-Royce Plc

Wartsila Corp.

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Marine Propulsion Engine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.87% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.85 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 69% Key consumer countries China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, Germany, and US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Volvo, BAE Systems Plc, Beta Marine Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Rolls-Royce Plc, Wartsila Corp., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

