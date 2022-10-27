Marine Sealants Market to record USD 96.02 Mn; Driven by growth of shipbuilding industry -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Marine Sealants Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 96.02 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.79% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth, the competitive landscape, product launches, and insights into the key revenue generating segments in the market. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Request Sample PDF Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Marine Sealants Market 2022-2026

Key Growth Drivers

The market is driven by the growth of the shipbuilding industry. Factors such as increasing FDI flows, seaborne trade, and expanding multinational companies businesses have significantly contributed to the growth of the global shipbuilding industry. In addition, new ship manufacturing and an increase in the repair and maintenance of old ships are fueling the growth of the global shipbuilding industry. The shipbuilding industry is a major consumer of the global marine sealants market. Thus, with the growing shipbuilding industry, the demand for marine sealants is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis

The global marine sealants market is segmented as follows:

Marine Sealants Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Polysulfide - size and forecast 2021-2026

Silicone - size and forecast 2021-2026

Polyurethane - size and forecast 2021-2026

Butyl - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Based on the type, the polysulfide segment of the global marine sealants market is expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Polysulfide sealants offer excellent resistance to gasoline, teak oil, and diesel fuel. They are also easy to apply and are widely available. In addition, the increasing use of polysulfide in plastic fittings in the marine industry is driving the growth of the global marine sealants market.

Marine Sealants Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC will have the largest share of the market. About 49% of the market growth will come from this region during the forecast period. The increasing investments in shipbuilding, particularly in South Korea, Japan, and China, are driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the growing focus on the travel and tourism industry is likely to have a significant influence on the marine industry, which will further increase shipbuilding capacity and fuel the demand for marine sealants in APAC.

Major Vendors in Marine Sealants Market:

3M Co.

Co. Adshead Ratcliffe and Co. Ltd.

Alpha Adhesives and Sealants Ltd.

Archello BV

Arkema Group

Avery Dennison Corp.

Comus Solutions

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

H.B. Fuller Co.

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Huntsman International LLC

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Love and Pieces LLC

Pioneer Adhesives Inc.

RPM International Inc.

SABA Dinxperlo BV

Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Sika AG

Star brite Inc.

The Dow Chemical Co.

Marine Sealants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.79% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 96.02 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.07 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Adshead Ratcliffe and Co. Ltd., Alpha Adhesives and Sealants Ltd., Archello BV, Arkema Group, Avery Dennison Corp., Comus Solutions, DuPont de Nemours Inc., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman International LLC, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Love and Pieces LLC, Pioneer Adhesives Inc., RPM International Inc., SABA Dinxperlo BV, Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Sika AG, Star brite Inc., and The Dow Chemical Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

